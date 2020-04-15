Betty L. Tobin, 91, of Franklin, passed away late in the evening on Monday, April 13, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born Sept. 1, 1928, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Clarence A. and Candace (Brown) Lauer.

