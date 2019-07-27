Betty M. McCain, 90, of Titusville went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 24, 2019.
She was born in Petroleum Center on Aug. 3, 1928. She was a daughter of the late Merle and Mildred (Douglas) McCall.
Betty enjoyed reading her Bible and spending time with her kids and grandchildren. She also enjoyed cooking and baking.
She married Ernest W. McCain on March 13, 1946 and they had seven children together.
She is survived by her children; Thomas McCain of Meadville, Benton McCain and wife Karen of Oil City, Ernest McCain and wife Flo of Titusville, Pamela Davison and husband Dennis of Cooperstown, Chrissy Watson and friend Todd of North Carolina and Mark McCain and wife Jennifer of North Carolina.
She is also survived by her beautiful grandchildren; Carrie Ann McCain, Lee and Richard Stuchell, Matthew McCain, Dustin Davison, Jamie Watson, Heather Troutman and Zachery and Aaron McCain and four step-grandchildren; Angela Mellring, Stacy Yochum and Kaleb and Clarissa Nolen. Numerous great-grandchildren also survive.
Betty was proceeded in death by her husband; Ernest McCain, one daughter; Kathy Stuchell, a granddaughter; a son-in-law; Lee Stuchell, two brothers; Jack and June McCall and a sister; Louella Kinney.
Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Stephen P. Mizner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 404 Chesetnut St., Meadville.
Funeral Services will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Marshall Lillie officiating.
Betty will be laid to rest in Cherry Tree Presbyterian Cemetery, Cherry Township.
Share a memory or condolence at http://www.miznerfuneralhome.com