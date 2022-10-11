Betty M. Weeter, age 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at the Clarview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center at Sligo.
She was born in Turkey City, Clarion County, on Dec. 17, 1933, to Lawrence L. and Ethel Ketner Shoup.
Audrey Kightlinger Allen Smith (96) passed away Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin. She lived for over 60 years at 464 Front St., Rocky Grove and then with her oldest granddaughter, Kelly St.Amant-Swatzler on Rocky Grove Avenue until she went to the nursing home.
Lavinia Anne “Vinnie” Lehman, 100, of Oil City, went Home to her Lord and Savior on Monday morning, Oct. 10, 2022, following a brief illness.
Gerald “Moe” W. McClellan Jr., age 53, of Erie, formerly of Oil City, passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, due to a drug overdose.
Ruth A. Freeman, 91, of Franklin passed away Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Patricia “Patty” Ann Lockwood, a lifetime resident of Oil City, passed away at the age of 90 on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at The Caring Place Nursing Home in Franklin.
Mervin L. “Dude” Kahle, 87, of Fisher, made his journey to Heaven Sunday evening, October 9, 2022.
MaryAnne Brent, 77, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Maxine E. Burford, 94, of Clarion, passed away early Saturday morning, Oct. 8, 2022 at Canterbury Place in Pittsburgh.
Eula M. Karns, 96, of Oil City, passed away Saturday Oct. 8, 2022 surrounded by her family.
Elaine J. Hetrick, 87, of Mayport and formerly of North Freedom, died on Friday afternoon, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Teresa L. “Terri” Miller, 69, of Mayport, passed away on Saturday morning, Oct. 8, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family. She lived courageously and graciously with cancer for 18 months.
Dan D. Davis, 72, of Rimersburg, passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at his home, after a short battle with metastatic melanoma.
Lyle John Ramsey, 58, of Curllsville, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.
Michael Richard Russell, former Franklin resident, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at his home in Mentor, Ohio, surrounded by his loving family. Mike was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in early June, and spent 69 days in the Cleveland Clinic at various times during the past four …
Donald R. Martin, 81, of Cooperstown, passed away on Sept. 25, 2022, at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.
Randy Heasley passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.
Jerome Byron “JB” Hahn passed away in Lakeland, FL on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
Bonnie E. Cyphert, 82, of Pine Terrace, Shippenville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Elwood L. Steele, 84, of Clarion, passed away Thursday evening, Oct. 6, 2022, at the UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless.
Roy T. Hile, 91, of Sligo, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday Oct. 7, 2022.
Barbara Guthrie Sayers, 93, of Lower Burrell, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh.
Kevin “Peach” Hartle, 63, of Henryville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.
Patricia A. (Reinsel) Geary, age 81, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
John L Bashline, 91, of Lexington, SC, passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
A Celebration of Life for Harriet Ann Enos will be held Oct. 29, at noon, at Petrolia Lodge 363, 957 State Route 227, Oil City.
Michael David Cathers, 73, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at his home in Delmar, New York.
Charles A. “Chuck” Curtis Sr., formerly of Edinboro, died peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Chattanooga, TN at the age of 91.
Robert Peterson, 90, formerly of Coolspring, Pa. and Orlando, Fla., died peacefully on Sept. 11, 2022, at his home in Columbus, Ohio.
Clifford L. “Boot” Ehrhart, 85, of Venus passed away peacefully early Monday morning, October 3, 2022, at his home.
Robert L. “Bob” Montgomery, 95, a well-known Foxburg resident and respected World War II veteran, went to be with the Lord early Monday morning, Oct. 3, 2022, in the comfort of his home while in the presence of his loving family.
Elizabeth “Betty” Eltringham, age 84, of DuBois, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Valjean Beers, 75, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh.
George E. Willyoung, 88, of Franklin passed away peacefully in his home on Oct. 4, 2022.
David M. Bechtel “DMB”, the man, the myth, the legend, age 51, passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at his home surrounded by people that loved him and that he loved dearly. David conquered cancer in a fierce three-year journey.
Robert L. “Bob” Montgomery, 95, of Foxburg, died early Monday morning, Oct. 3, 2022, at his home.
Michael Richard Russell, 57, formerly of Franklin, passed away at his home in Mentor, Ohio on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, following a valiant fight with acute myeloid leukemia.
Cheryl M. “Cricket” Gutmiller, 76, a resident of 557 Sugarcreek Drive, Franklin died peacefully at 10:42 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Theresa Petulla Huston of Lake Wales, Florida, passed away Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 at Winter Haven Hospital.
Roy D. George, 56, of Oil City, passed away Sept. 30, 2022 at his home after an extended illness.