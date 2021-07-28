Betty McKisson, 84, of Fisher, passed away June 20, 2021.
Betty's celebration of life will be Aug. 28, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Limestone fire hall.
Betty's celebration of life will be Aug. 28, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Limestone fire hall.
Mary C. Slusser of Grove City, formerly of Lake Latonka and Oil City, passed away at 9:36 p.m. Monday July 26th, 2021, at Shadyside Hospital surrounded by her loving family after battling an aggressive thyroid cancer. She was 78.
Ruth Beichner, 71 of Lucama, N.C., passed away on Jan. 20, 2020.
Family and friends are invited Friday, July 30, at 1 p.m. to St. Patrick Cemetery, Franklin, for the graveside funeral services for Jeffrey C. Gracy Sr. In case of rain, services will be conducted in the cemetery chapel. Immediately following the services, full military burial honors will be…
Bruce B. "Pops" "Hitch" Hitchcock Sr., 62, of Kennerdell, died Friday, July 23, 2021, as a result of a tree-trimming accident.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Loraine "Reinie" Marie Price (Wedekind) on Thursday, Aug. 12th, at 10 a.m., at St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish, Fryburg, with Father Mike presiding. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
A celebration of life for Joseph "Mike" Sires, who passed away Dec. 23, 2020, and his wife, Carol Sires, who passed away April 30, 2021, will be held Saturday, July 31, at the Sandycreek fire hall 624 Congress Hill Road, Franklin, from noon until 4 p.m.
Ricky Lee Cherry, 61, of Utica, passed away early in the evening hours of Saturday, July 24, 2021, in his home surrounded by his family.
John D. "Jack" Snyder, 69, of Bartley Road, Parker, in the Village of Dutch Hill, a longtime, highly respected Clarion County farmer, passed away on Saturday July 24, 2021, at 8:20 a.m. at his home.
Lida M. Schwabenbauer, 86, of Marble, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Butler Hospital after a period of declining health.
Brian A. Thomas, age 80, of Oil City, passed away March 20, 2021 at his home.
Norma "Toots" Lucille (Rea) Stroup, 93 of Clarion, died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Water Run Landing in Clarion, where she was a resident.
Jamie Lee Sollinger, 39, of Emlenton, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
John Everett Wensel, age 53, of Rouseville, died after a period of declining health, on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Warren General Hospital.
Theodore D. "Speed" Brown Jr., 63, a well-known resident of 315 Long Road, Canal Township, died peacefully Thursday, July 22, 2021, at his home after being stricken suddenly with a massive heart attack.
Jeannine E. Abel, a resident of the Masonic Village of Sewickley, died Thursday, July 8, 2021.
Wilda N. Huber, age 88, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday evening, July 22, 2021, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Katharyn "Kate" Dee Rivers, 41, of Oil City, passed away in her home early in the afternoon of Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Donald A. Schupp, 88, of Oil City passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, after a period of declining health.
Beverly J. "Bev" Brady Young, 88, of Franklin died Monday, July 19, 2021.
Carol A. McBride Peters, 66 of Clintonville went to be with the Lord, July 15, 2021 at Jefferson Manor.
LaToshia L. Collins, 30, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
Virgina I. Horner-Braden of Franklin, formerly of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at her home.
Donna Lee Best Tebay, 58, of 503 Plummer Street in Oil City passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at home, leaving this earth and entering the arms of Jesus.
Renee Thompson, 58, of Butler, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospice, after a six-year battle with cancer.
Charles Joseph "Chuck" Campbell, 86, of Franklin, passed away peacefully at his home at 1:16 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
Michael Lynn Ritts Sr., 73, of Venus, passed away in the evening hours of Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the Ashtabula County Medical Center in Ashtabula, Ohio.
Marilyn Fox Rutherford (nee Marilyn Louise Fox) was born Nov. 12, 1928, in Emlenton, a small town on the Allegheny River halfway between Pittsburgh and Erie. Her father, Clarence Jennings Fox, was a certified public accountant and the nephew of H.J. Crawford, a pioneer in the oil industry an…
Marlin Christopher Jones, 17, of 25 Short Road, Jamestown, passed away peacefully with his parents by his side at 8:57 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, following complications of brain surgery and an extended stay at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Gerald W. "Jerry" Hasbrouck, 83, of Pleasantville, passed away Sunday evening July 18, 2021, at Southwoods Assisted Living Community in Titusville.
Larry Paul Truitt, 70, of Lamartine, entered his heavenly home on Thursday morning, July 15, 2021, from Hamot Hospital in Erie, surrounded by his loving family.
Ray E. Whitling, age 94, of Knox, went to be with the Lord early Sunday morning, July 18, 2021, at UPMC Northwest at Seneca.
William N. "Clutch" Carbaugh, 71, of Marienville, died suddenly on Friday afternoon, July 16, 2021, in Marienville, of natural causes.
John "Barry" Hart Sr., age 79, of Cranberry, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at his home following a sudden illness.
Alma Mae Carson, 91, of Erie, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, July 10, 2021, with her devoted daughter by her side.
Louise M. Blymiller McNany, 76, of Crawford Corners Road, Emlenton, Scrubgrass Twp., Venango Co., passed away late Thursday evening, July 15, 2021 at Butler Memorial Hospital following a lengthy illness.
Sandra L. Myers, 76, of Franklin, formerly a longtime resident of Oil City, passed away Thursday July 15, 2021, at her home.
Larry P. Truitt, age 70, of Salem, passed away Thursday July 15, 2021 at UPMC Hamot, following an illness.
Violet M. (Rode) Spatharos, 90, of Oil City (Oakland Township), died at her home Wednesday morning, July 14, 2021, of natural causes following a brief illness.
A memorial service for Barbara Ann Zapor (Parks) will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Faller Funeral Home, Inc. In Fryburg.
