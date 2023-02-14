Beula B. Woods

Beula B. Woods

Beula B. Woods, 91 of Perry Twp., passed away on Feb. 13, 2023 at her son’s home.

She was born in Mineral Twp., Venango County on Aug. 26, 1931 to the late Harry and Agnes (Hoover) Beach.

Joyce A. Hoak
Obituaries

Joyce A. Hoak

Mrs. Joyce A. Hoak, 88, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Southwoods Assisted Living Community.

Joel E. Roberts
Obituaries

Joel E. Roberts

Joel E. Roberts, 83, of Titusville, passed away Sunday evening Feb. 12, 2023 at the Titusville Area Hospital.

Theodora “Dora” Vis
Obituaries

Theodora “Dora” Vis

Theodora “Dora” Vis, 96, of Walnut St., Brookville, passed away peacefully late Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at her home following a period of declining health.

Rev. John H. Steele
Obituaries

Rev. John H. Steele

Rev. John H. Steele,76, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, holding hands with both of his children on Friday, Feb. 10th 2023.

Christopher Heydrick
Obituaries

Christopher Heydrick

Christopher Heydrick, Jr., 87, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully at his home on Feb. 6, 2023, with his wife, Peggy, of nearly 60 years by his side.

Letha M. Winger
Obituaries

Letha M. Winger

Letha M. Winger, 72, of Reno, passed away at 6:50 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the Collins House surrounded by her family.

Marion Eugene 'Gene' McDowell
Obituaries

Marion Eugene 'Gene' McDowell

Marion Eugene “Gene” McDowell, 80, retired Quaker State executive, formerly of Seneca, Pennsylvania, passed away on Feb. 11, 2023, surrounded by his immediate family, after a brief illness.

Mar-c Corbett
Obituaries

Mar-c Corbett

Mar-c Corbett, 92, of Foxburg entered into Eternal Rest with her Lord and Savior early Thursday afternoon (Feb. 9, 2023) of natural causes at her residence.

Marlene J. Dennison
Obituaries

Marlene J. Dennison

Marlene J. Dennison, 91, of Reynoldsville, passed away on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, while a resident of Penn Highlands McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Obituaries

Elu P. Lawrence

Elu P. Lawrence, 77, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at his home in Harrisburg.

Rick Fletcher
Obituaries

Rick Fletcher

Rick Fletcher, 71, passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh surrounded by his loving family. He had been dealing with chronic lymphocytic leukemia since 2009.

William F. Bemis
Obituaries

William F. Bemis

William F. Bemis, age 88, of West Hickory, died unexpectedly on Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, 2023 at the Titusville Area Hospital in Titusville. He was born on May 3, 1934 in Tionesta, son of the late Leon B. and Cathyleen E. (Blum) Bemis.

Kenneth William Ferringer
Obituaries

Kenneth William Ferringer

Kenneth William Ferringer, 83, of Parker, passed away early Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, 2023. He was born on June 30, 1939 in Sligo, son of the late Mary Jane Sherman-Buzzard and Dart William Ferringer.

Kay Say
Obituaries

Kay Say

Kay (Fisher) Say, 88, of Seneca, went home to her Lord and Savior Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7, 2023, following a brief illness.

Keith A. Mullen
Obituaries

Keith A. Mullen

Keith A. Mullen, 83, of North Riverview Drive, Parker, went to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2023 at his home while in the company of his loving family.

Meriam E. Shook
Obituaries

Meriam E. Shook

Meriam E. Shook, 91 of Sligo, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, after a long period of declining health. She had been a resident of Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center for the last ten years.

Obituaries

Furthermore - Richard C. Lewis Jr.

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.

Obituaries

Herman Hopper
Obituaries

Herman Hopper

Herman Hopper, 92, of New Bethlehem, passed away suddenly on Feb. 6, 2023, at his residence. He was born on Feb. 17, 1930, in Widnoon, and was the last surviving member of the late Garfield and Mary (Cravener) Hopper.

William 'Bill' Douglas Fair
Obituaries

William 'Bill' Douglas Fair

William “Bill” Douglas Fair, 76, of Parker, PA., entered eternal rest, surrounded by his family, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. He was born on Dec. 28, 1946, and was the son of the late William Henry and Donna T. Welling Fair.

Vannesse Rae Rusnak
Obituaries

Vannesse Rae Rusnak

Vannesse Rae Rusnak, age 65 of Lamartine, Clarion County, passed away early Sunday morning, Feb. 5, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following a lengthy illness.

Patricia Ann Allebach Daugherty
Obituaries

Patricia Ann Allebach Daugherty

Patricia Ann Allebach Daugherty, 77, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, surrounded by family, at Southwoods Assisted Living facility in Titusville, where she had resided since 2017.

Obituaries

Lucy A. Beach

Lucy A. Beach, 76, of Franklin passed away at her residence on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

Obituaries

Obituaries

John S. Baron

John S. Baron, 75, of Franklin passed away on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at the Collins House.

Michael Dennis Summerville
Obituaries

Michael Dennis Summerville

Michael Dennis Summerville, 64, of Narvon, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 at the Wellspan York Hospital following a lengthy illness.