Beverly A. Dilley, 84, formerly of Cochranton and Stoneboro, passed away on Sept. 8, 2023 at UPMC Horizon — Shenango Valley.
Beverly was born on Sept. 14, 1938 to the late Carl Sr. and Pearl (Moorehead) Spence.
Updated: September 11, 2023 @ 4:53 am
Maryne H. Black, 99, of Knox passed away peacefully at her home on Sept. 9, 2023 surrounded by her family and caregivers.
Robert C. “Bob” Culbertson, 83, of Rimersburg, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at Clarview Nursing Center.
Betty A. Bowser, 83, of Rimersburg, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at her home.
Rose M. Guth, 92, of Leeper, passed away surrounded by her loving family at her daughter’s home Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 after a period of declining health.
Cloyd Wilbur Hollen, 92, of Sugarcreek and formerly of Altoona, died Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 at The Collins House Hospice Care in Franklin with his devoted wife Audrey at his side.
James D. Vogan Jr., 58, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, after a 12-year battle with cancer, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh. A complete obituary will appear in Monday’s Derrick.
Dorothy F. McCleery McMullen, 95, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
Betty Jane Powell, of Franklin left this Earth to be with Our Lord, a reward well deserved, on Sept. 6, 2023. She was 91.
Donald “Don” Edwin Harbaugh Sr., age 80, of Franklin passed away at Hamot Hospital on Tuesday Sept. 5th, 2023.
Ronald L. (Ron) Lusher, 87 of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 at UPMC Northwest Hospital.
Chester Lawrence Roxberry Sr. of Franklin passed away on Sept. 1, 2023, at his residence.
Phineas Richard Rudolph, 89, of North East, passed away on Saturday Sept. 2, 2023, at Greenfield Nursing Home in Erie.
Herbert C. Thrush, 87, of Clarion, passed away Monday morning, Sept. 4, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital.
Nancy M. Adams Rodgers, age 68, of Oil City, went home to heaven on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, after years of declining health.
Kathleen Jean (Mick) Pino, 66, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 5, 2023, in Erie.
Charles M. Harbison Jr., 86, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at home, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
Joyce M. Pearce, 80, of Franklin passed away with her family by her side on Sept. 2, 2023 at The Caring Place.
Eunice M. Hanna, 93 of Nectarine passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her home Sept. 4, 2023.
Henry L. Dreshman of Emlenton, formally of Munhall, went to join his Lord Jesus Christ on Aug. 22, 2023 at age 69.
A memorial Mass for Dennis “Denny” McDonald, an Oil City native and former teacher at Venango Christian High School, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at St. Brigid Church, 383 Arch St., Meadville.
Frederick L. Neal, 78, of Oil City, died at his residence of natural causes on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.
Alesha Dawn Duffee, age 44 of Knox, passed away Monday morning, Sept. 4, 2023 at UPMC Montefiore after complications from surgery.
William (Bill) Brochetti’s children sadly announce his passing on 8-31-23.
Stephen W. Gourley, 61, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Sunday morning, Sept. 3, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital ER.
Lester J. Wright, 84, of Cochranton, died, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at the Meadville Medical Center.
Evan S. Pippin, age 75 of Kossuth, died suddenly on Sept. 1, 2023 after a lengthy fight against pancreatic cancer.
Sara Jane Troupe, 96, of New Bethlehem passed away on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.
Ann M. (Lanza) Hamlin, 89, of Clarion, formerly of Akron, passed away Sunday morning, Aug. 27, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital.
Helen Theresa Futyma (née Andres) formerly of 350 Park Ave., Oil City, passed away peacefully at 98 years of age on Aug. 31, at SouthWoods Assisted Living Community, in Titusville, where she lived since January 2022.
Norma M. Shreve, 86, of Oil City, passed away Saturday Sept. 2, 2023 in her home following an extended illness.
Carl S. Aaron, 83, of Tionesta, died on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital.
Barbara Ann (Delahunty) Carlson, 85, formerly of New Cumberland passed away Aug. 10, 2023. She was recently living in Parker, Colorado. Barb was born in Oil City on Jan. 3, 1938, and was a daughter of the late James and Edna (Lantz) Delahunty.
William L. McLaughlin, age 65, of Erie, formerly of Oil City, died at 11:30 p.m., Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Pleasant Ridge Manor in Girard following a brief illness.
Evan Spencer Pippin, age 75 of Cranberry, passed away Friday afternoon, Sept. 1, 2023 at his home following a lengthy illness.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Brenda Kay (Hilliard) Porter, 60, of Sigel, passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, surrounded by her loving family while at her home.
Helen Futyma, 98, formerly of 350 Park Ave. Oil City, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 30, 2023.
Winnie M. Gardinier, 85, formerly of Franklin, passed away surrounded by her loving family in the early morning of Tuesday, August 29, 2023, in her home in Waynesboro, Virginia.