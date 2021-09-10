On Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, God called Beverly C. Johnson home.
Beverly was born on July 16, 1938, in Harrisburg to George W. and L. Margaret Cole.
Richard Thomas Schneider of Columbus Ohio, born May 13, 1933, in Oil City, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, after a battle with dementia and a sudden stroke.
Clair A. Bayne, 83, of Titusville, formerly of Oil City, died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Titusville Healthcare.
Eric D. Whitehill, 59, of Seneca, passed away at home Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, following an extended illness.
Robert Amos Suplee, 90, of Franklin, formerly of Lady Lake, Fla., died peacefully at 2 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in his home.
Rosina Marie Luppino Karmel (Rose), 85, of Delray Beach, Florida passed away Monday, July 26, 2021.
Rebecca “Becky” Harkless, a lifelong resident of Callensburg, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at the age of 97. She passed away peacefully at the Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center.
Charles “Skip” H. Hagerty, 76, of Franklin, passed away late in the evening hours of Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in his home surrounded by his family.
Virginia Mealy Motter Groner, 82, of Shippenville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, after a period of declining health.
Matthew W. Booth, 40, of Wilcox, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at his home.
Yvonne “Bonnie” Marie Bish, 78, of Oil City went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.
Theresa Marie “Byrd” Hulings, age 73, of Shippenville, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at her residence.
Sherri Darlene Hunt, age 63, passed away with her family by her side Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at her home in Titusville.
Mr. Barry W. Mallory Sr., 75, of Pleasantville passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at his residence after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his loving family.
James Robert Pascorell, 70, a resident of Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation, formerly of Franklin, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie.
Marilyn J. Henry, 85, of Porter Township, New Bethlehem, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Monday afternoon, Sept. 6, 2021.
John Albert Clutz Jr., age 79 of Westerville, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Sept. 4, 2021. He was at home surrounded by family, including his beloved wife Linda of 49 years.
Linda M. (McNabb) Taylor, age 73, of Tionesta, died on Saturday morning, Sept. 4, 2021, at her home in Tionesta surrounded by her family. She was born March 28, 1948, in Kittanning, daughter of the late Edward David and Amy (Winn) McNabb.
Sarah Hasted Sutley passed from this life to the next on Saturday, September 4, 2021.
Ruth Irene Rex, 94, of Polk, passed away Saturday Sept. 4, 2021 at The Caring Place in Franklin after a period of declining health.
Elmo Derose Kline, 95, of Distant, went on to her heavenly home, to join her Lord and Savior and her husband Charles Duane (Bucky) Kline on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Bucky went ahead of her to Heaven on October 1, 1988. She had been lovingly cared for at her home at the time of her passing.
John McKenzie Otto, 77, of Nottoway, VA, formerly of Franklin, passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital.
Michael A. Kusenko, age 81, from Cathers Run Road, Sigel, passed away Sept. 2, 2021.
A Celebration of Life for Maxine R. Hellem will be held Sunday, Sept. 12, at Hasson Park Main Pavilion from 1 to 5 p.m.
Jack Zerby, 78, of Brevard, NC, recently left this Earth due to heart failure for his heavenly home on Aug. 17, 2021. He leaves behind his beloved wife and soulmate, Diana Metzinger Zerby, after over 51 years of marriage.
A Celebration of Life for Martha Stephens Revelt will be held on Saturday Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.
Debra E. Monks, 68, of Oil City, formerly of Franklin, died at Titusville Healthcare on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.
Kimberly Shaffer-Brown victoriously joined the Lord in heaven Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, following a brief illness.
Marion Mae Suplee, 84, of Franklin, formerly of Lady Lake, Fla., died peacefully at 6:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in her home.
Vera L. Moyer, 81, of Seneca, died Thursday morning, Sept. 2, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Kathleen Sue Britton, 63, formerly of Oil City, died on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at her home in Jacksonville, Fla.
Audrey Dick, 81, of Utica, passed away peacefully in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville.
Geraldine Fern (Best) Bowser, 94, of Rimersburg, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at Laurelbrooke Personal Care in Brookville.
Evelyn L. Dougherty, 93, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Southwoods Assisted Living Community in Titusville.
Dorothy J. Stevenson Stralka, 99, of Oil City, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Mary Angeline “Angie” Pagliari, 103, of Rimersburg, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Jefferson Manor Health Center in Brookville.
Judy A. Ray, age 76, of Virginia Beach, passed away Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, after a sudden brief illness.
Jacqueline Sue “Jackie” Reed, 62, a well-known and well-loved resident of 100 Briarwood Drive, Franklin died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Main Campus of The Cleveland Clinic, following an extended illness.
Robert Allen "Bob" Roithner, 86, of Emlenton, formerly of Library, Allegheny County, died Aug. 1, 2021.
