Billie Jean Perry

William M. "Bill" Whitehill, 81, of Knox, a well-known former Emlenton resident and retired bank officer, entered heaven's gates early Monday morning, March 22, 2021, at his home while in the company of his loving wife and grandson.
Sarah Jane Kenemuth Zaidi of Mercer Island, WA, known as Jane - or "Janie" in her youth - passed away at home on Feb. 12, 2021, surrounded by her family and supported by hospice care. Jane was 84 and the cause of death was late stage squamous cell cancer.
A private family service will be held today for Beverly June Johnson. However, if you wish to view the service, it will be available after 2:30 p.m. today on Beverly's tribute page at https://my.gather.app/remember/beverly-june-johnson.