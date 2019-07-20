BillieJo Mackey, 45, of 408 North St. Oil City, was granted her angel wings Thursday, July 18, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family after a long fight with congestive heart failure.
Born Oct. 25, 1973 in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of Paulette Mackey Sines.
BillieJo enjoyed the outdoors, camping, spending time with her family, listening to music, playing cards and being a mother to her girls.
BilieJo is survived by her mother, Paulette (Jim) Sines of Oil City; her three beautiful daughters, Sabrina (Jerry) Dix, Deboraha (Khya) Dix and Falisha Dix, all of Oil City; two sisters, Kimberly of Johnstown and Sarah of Oil City; a brother, James (Jimbo) of Oil City; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her nephews, Anthony and Michael; best friend, Deborah Dix; brother-in-law, Tony Windhurst; and her father-in-law, Richard Dix Sr.
There will be no viewing or visitation.
Memorials may be made to Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory, 116 Bissell Ave. Oil City, Pa., 16301 to help her girls with funeral expenses.
Condolences may be sent at http://www.reinselfuneralhome.com.