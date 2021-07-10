Bobbi Jeanne (Booher) Yargar

Bobbi Jeanne (Booher) Yargar

Bobbi Jeanne (Booher) Yargar of Charleroi, formerly of Brookville, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, while a patient at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

She was born April 24, 1986, to Michael Glenn Booher and Cindy Eileen (Cohenour) Kaufman in McConnellsburg.

Jeffery V. Knight
Jeffery V. Knight

Jeffery V. Knight, 63, of Oil City, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his residence after an extended illness.

James H. Merwin
James H. Merwin

James H. Merwin, age 83, of New Bethlehem, passed away late Wednesday evening, July 7, 2021, at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.

Jerry Lynn Cooper
Jerry Lynn Cooper

Jerry Lynn Cooper, 60, of Emlenton, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 3, 2021, at her daughter's home in Corsica.

Thomas E. Curry
Thomas E. Curry

Tom Curry, 70, of Rimersburg, passed away late Tuesday evening, July 6, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh following a motorcycle accident.

Sandra J. Dehner
Sandra J. Dehner

Sandra J. Dehner, age 73, of Seneca, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday morning, July 8, 2021, at her residence.

Linda L. Lewis
Linda L. Lewis

Linda L. Lewis, 56, of Clarion, passed away early Wednesday morning, July 7, 2021, at the Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Gabriel Michael Sobina
Gabriel Michael Sobina

Gabriel Michael Sobina, 12, of Deets School Road, Titusville, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 8:15 p.m. at his home, surrounded by his family following an extended illness.

Richard M. Davis
Richard M. Davis

Richard M. Davis, 78, of Chelsea, Mich., formerly of Bradenton, Fla., Belleville, Mich., and Franklin, died June 23, 2021, in Chelsea.

Donald and Donna Jones services

Graveside services for Donald L. Jones and Donna L. Jones, who passed away on May 27, 2021 and July 21, 2020, respectively, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at Plumer Cemetery, Cornplanter Township.

David E. Karns
David E. Karns

David E. Karns, 81, of Oil City, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a period of declining health.

Robert F. Siegel
Robert F. Siegel

Robert F. Siegel, 80, of Lucinda, passed away Wednesday July 7, 2021, at Butler Health System after a sudden illness.

Joan L. Voloshin
Joan L. Voloshin

Joan L. Voloshin, 87, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at 7:38 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh.

Helen J. Carlson
Helen J. Carlson

Helen J. Carlson, 94, of Willoughby, Ohio, died Monday, July 5, 2021, at Fairmount Health Center in Willoughby.

John Nikonchik
John Nikonchik

John Nikonchik, 91, of Titusville, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Country Acres Personal Care Home, Titusville.

Sara A. Sines memorial service set

A memorial service to honor the life of Sara A. Sines has been scheduled by her family, and family and friends are invited Saturday, July 10, at 2 p.m. to the Kennerdell Church of God, 151 Watson Ave., Kennerdell, for a celebration of her life.

David P. Zook
David P. Zook

David P. Zook, 73, of Franklin, entered into the embrace of Jesus on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at The Caring Place.

Dodie Johnson
Dodie Johnson

A celebration of life for Dodie Johnson, 87, of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, at First United Methodist Church in the Fellowship Hall.

Daniel Miller celebration of life set

A celebration of the life of Daniel J. "Huck" Miller Sr. has been planned by his family, and family and friends are invited Saturday, July 10, to the Polk Volunteer Fire Department on Main Street in Polk from 1 to 6 p.m.

Robert 'Bob' Pugh
Robert 'Bob' Pugh

Robert "Bob" Pugh, 78, of Parker (Village of Dutch Hill), passed away on July 3, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital ICU.

Ella Mae VanZandt
Ella Mae VanZandt

Ella Mae VanZandt, age 61, of Oil City, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Ricky Harold Custer
Ricky Harold Custer

Ricky Harold Custer, 57, of Rimersburg passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at his home following a courageous battle with cancer.

Beverly R. Goss
Beverly R. Goss

Beverly R. Goss, 90, of Oil City died at 5:46 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021 at her home after a period of declining health.

Terrie Lynn Martin
Terrie Lynn Martin

Terrie Lynn Martin, age 50, of Strattanville, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on July 3, 2021, at the Allegheny Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Marsha O'Neil service set

A memorial service for Marsha O'Neil, who died May 31, 2021, will be Saturday, July 10, at 11 a.m. at the McEntire Weaver Funeral Home, 504 E. Penn Ave., Knox.