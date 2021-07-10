Bobbi Jeanne (Booher) Yargar

Graveside services for Donald L. Jones and Donna L. Jones, who passed away on May 27, 2021 and July 21, 2020, respectively, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at Plumer Cemetery, Cornplanter Township.
A memorial service to honor the life of Sara A. Sines has been scheduled by her family, and family and friends are invited Saturday, July 10, at 2 p.m. to the Kennerdell Church of God, 151 Watson Ave., Kennerdell, for a celebration of her life.
A celebration of the life of Daniel J. "Huck" Miller Sr. has been planned by his family, and family and friends are invited Saturday, July 10, to the Polk Volunteer Fire Department on Main Street in Polk from 1 to 6 p.m.