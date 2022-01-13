Bonita L. “Bonnie” Rice, 69, of Clarion, passed away early Tuesday morning, Jan. 11, 2022 at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a lengthy illness.
She was born on Oct. 5, 1952 in Oil City, a daughter of the late Henry and Grace Wolbert O’Neill. Bonnie graduated from North Clarion High School in 1970. She then graduated from Clarion State College with a master’s degree in math.
Robert L. Jackson, 81, of Rocky Grove, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at home, with his wife of 57 years and his daughter by his side. For the past five years, he struggled with the effects of pulmonary fibrosis, asbestosis, and COPD.
Shirley Mae (Bowser) Williamson, 83, of Dayton, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. She was a very active member of Concord Presbyterian Church, where she served in many ways over the years: elder, Sunday school superintendent and teacher. She enjoyed Bible study and bird-…