Bonnie Ann Lieberum

Bonnie Ann Lieberum

Bonnie Ann Lieberum, 67, of Chestnut Ridge Road, Emlenton, Richland Township, Clarion County, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly Monday morning, Dec. 13, 2021, at her home.

Bonnie was born in Butler on April 16, 1954. She was the daughter of Mary Kepple Kriebel of Callensburg and the late Ivan Kriebel.

To plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Lieberum as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Dr. Richard Burkholder
Obituaries

Dr. Richard Burkholder

Dr. Richard Burkholder, age 89, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Erie. Richard was the son of the late Gertrude and Cyreld Burkholder.

Francis E. Baughman Sr.
Obituaries

Francis E. Baughman Sr.

Francis E. Baughman Sr., 81, of Shippenville went home to be with his heavenly father on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at UPMC Northwest after a brief illness.

Robert J. "Bob" Douglass
Obituaries

Robert J. "Bob" Douglass

Robert J. “Bob” Douglass was called to Heaven at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Leigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. He died of of natural causes with family at his bedside. Bob was 74 years young at the time of his death.

Bonnie Ann Lieberum
Obituaries

Bonnie Ann Lieberum

Bonnie Ann Lieberum, 67, of Chestnut Ridge Road, Emlenton, Richland Township, Clarion County, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly Monday morning, Dec. 13, 2021, at her home.

Joseph G. Skelly
Obituaries

Joseph G. Skelly

Joseph G. Skelly, 86, of New Cumberland, died peacefully Saturday, December 11, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. Joe lived a full life dedicated to helping others and was cherished by many.

Jonathon E Kudrick
Obituaries

Jonathon E Kudrick

Jonathon E. Kudrick, 55, of Athens, Ga., died suddenly, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, due to a genetic heart condition.

Rose M. Adams
Obituaries

Rose M. Adams

Rose M. Adams of Cranberry went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 with her family by her side.

Chavaree Blauser
Obituaries

Chavaree Blauser

Chavaree Blauser, 76, of Oil City, died peacefully, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Thomas James 'Jim' Best
Obituaries

Thomas James 'Jim' Best

Thomas James “Jim” Best, 66, of Boardman, OH, formerly of Lincoln Park, MI and West Freedom, Perry Township, Clarion County, went to be with the Lord Sunday evening, Dec. 12, 2021, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Claradean 'Dean' Stiglitz
Obituaries

Claradean 'Dean' Stiglitz

Claradean “Dean” Stiglitz, 96, passed from this life Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, from complications of Covid, despite being vaccinated and having had a booster.

Robert Eugene 'Bob' Gates
Obituaries

Robert Eugene 'Bob' Gates

Robert Eugene “Bob” Gates, 74, of Emlenton, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Butler Memorial Hospital following an illness.

Richard L. Yard
Obituaries

Richard L. Yard

Richard L. Yard, 88, of Grove City, passed away Saturday, Dec 11, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital after a brief illness.

Judith A. March
Obituaries

Judith A. March

Judith A. March, 58, of Conneaut Lake, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at UPMC Horizon in Greenville.

Bonnie Jean Cotterman Williams
Obituaries

Bonnie Jean Cotterman Williams

Bonnie Jean Cotterman Williams, 81 of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away on Dec. 5, 2021. Bonnie was born in Franklin on Sept. 16, 1940, to Pauline and Harry Cotterman. She attended Rocky Grove High School and received her bachelor of arts degree from Dallas Baptist University.

Steven L. Foster
Obituaries

Steven L. Foster

Steven L. Foster, 64, of Niceville, Florida, passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, 2021, with his family by his side following a short battle with lung cancer. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother and uncle who will be missed.

Heather Lynn Crum
Obituaries

Heather Lynn Crum

  • Luka Krneta

Heather Lynn Crum, 49, of Shippenville, passed away on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.

Edward D. Greenawalt
Obituaries

Edward D. Greenawalt

Edward D. Greenawalt, 80, of Rimersburg, passed away peacefully at his residence on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Obituaries

Chavaree Blauser

Chavaree Blauser, 76, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Obituaries

Claradean S. Stiglitz

Claradean S. Stiglitz, 96, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family. A complete obituary will follow.

David 'Dave' H. Leadbetter
Obituaries

David 'Dave' H. Leadbetter

David “Dave” H. Leadbetter, 82, of Corsica, passed away during the evening hours of Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, while a patient at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

Jeffrey S. Walter
Obituaries

Jeffrey S. Walter

Jeffrey S. Walter, 66, of Tionesta, and formerly of Reading, died on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at a place he dearly loved, the Odd Fellows Hunting Lodge in Tionesta.

Van E. Stewart
Obituaries

Van E. Stewart

Van E. Stewart, 75, of Seneca, died Friday afternoon, Dec. 10, 2021, at his home, following an extended illness.

Cory M. Griffen
Obituaries

Cory M. Griffen

Cory M. Griffen, 37, of Franklin, passed away at 9:05 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.

Sandra Louise Morrison (Blake)
Obituaries

Sandra Louise Morrison (Blake)

Heaven gained a born again Christian, Sandra Louise Morrison (Blake), on Dec. 11, 2021. She passed away peacefully, in her home, with her husband at her side, after battling cancer for many years.

Donna L. Brown
Obituaries

Donna L. Brown

Donna L. Brown, 78, of Oil City, passed away Sunday Dec. 12, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after an extended illness.

Jamie Wilson
Obituaries

Jamie Wilson

Jamie Wilson, 61, of Franklin, passed away at her home early Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, after a lengthy illness.

Becky Faith Dombrosky
Obituaries

Becky Faith Dombrosky

Becky Faith Dombrosky, 61, of Franklin, passed away at 1:08 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following an illness.

+2
Robert E. 'Bob' Perry
Obituaries

Robert E. 'Bob' Perry

Robert E. “Bob” Perry, 83, of Seneca, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, following complications of Covid.

Kenneth R. “Ken” Foster
Obituaries

Kenneth R. “Ken” Foster

Kenneth R. “Ken” Foster, 77, of Chicora, formerly of the Rimersburg area, went to be with the Lord Tuesday morning, Dec. 7, 2021, at the emergency department at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.

Dennis Horner
Obituaries

Dennis Horner

Dennis Horner, 86, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at his home with his loving family by his side.