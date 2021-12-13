Bonnie Jean Cotterman Williams, 81 of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away on Dec. 5, 2021. Bonnie was born in Franklin on Sept. 16, 1940, to Pauline and Harry Cotterman. She attended Rocky Grove High School and received her bachelor of arts degree from Dallas Baptist University.
Bonnie had three children, Kevin Bromley, Erik Bromley and Heather (Arnold) Harned; eight grandchildren, Briana, Trevor, Jacob, Billy, Richard, Jimmy, Jetta and Hope.
Steven L. Foster, 64, of Niceville, Florida, passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, 2021, with his family by his side following a short battle with lung cancer. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother and uncle who will be missed.