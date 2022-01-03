Bonnie Jean Selker, 75, of Franklin, died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, surrounded by family following an extended medical illness.
Born Sept. 16, 1946, in Meadville, Bonnie was the daughter of William S. and Autumn P. (Smith) Merriman. She married Joseph William Selker Jr., of Shippenville, on June 20, 1970, at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Meadville.
Pauline Ruth Monrean Stover, 87, of Knox, passed on to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 1, 2022, following a long battle with dementia. She joins her beloved husband, Corny Stover, who died just 13 days before her.
Frederick T. “Fritz” Anthony, 95, of St. Petersburg, FL., formerly of the Parker-Foxburg area, passed away Saturday evening Dec. 25, 2021, at Freedom Square Care Facility in Florida following a period of declining health.