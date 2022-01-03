Bonnie Jean Selker

Bonnie Jean Selker

Bonnie Jean Selker, 75, of Franklin, died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, surrounded by family following an extended medical illness.

Born Sept. 16, 1946, in Meadville, Bonnie was the daughter of William S. and Autumn P. (Smith) Merriman. She married Joseph William Selker Jr., of Shippenville, on June 20, 1970, at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Meadville.

Tina Marie Wolfe
Tina Marie Wolfe

Tina Marie Wolfe, 54, of Emlenton, passed away at 10:45 p.m. Thursday evening, Dec. 30, 2021, at UPMC Northwest following a lengthy bout with COVID-19.

Pauline Ruth Monrean Stover
Pauline Ruth Monrean Stover

Pauline Ruth Monrean Stover, 87, of Knox, passed on to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 1, 2022, following a long battle with dementia. She joins her beloved husband, Corny Stover, who died just 13 days before her.

Elizabeth Ann 'Betty' Ashbaugh
Elizabeth Ann 'Betty' Ashbaugh

Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Ashbaugh, 91, a lifelong, well-known St. Petersburg resident, went to be with the Lord on Thursday evening, Dec. 30, 2021, at Clarview Nursing Home.

Karol A. Miller
Karol A. Miller

Karol A. Miller, 74, a resident of 1468 Belmar Road, Franklin, died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following an extended illness.

Dale E. Graham
Dale E. Graham

Dale E. Graham, 73, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at UPMC Hamot following a brief battle with ALS.

Nancy E. Guth
Nancy E. Guth

Nancy E. Guth, 79, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday evening, Dec. 29, 2021, at The Haven of North Hills in Pittsburgh.

Raymond P. 'Buzz' Latchaw
Raymond P. 'Buzz' Latchaw

Just lately, Raymond P. “Buzz” Latchaw told his caregivers at The Caring Place, “Tell Connie I’ll be late. I’ve got everything out but I have my backhoe stuck in the doorway.”

David Warren Baker
David Warren Baker

David Warren Baker, 83, of the Knox area, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, Dec. 30, 2021, at his residence surrounded by family after fighting a courageous battle against cancer.

Anna Marie Slusar
Anna Marie Slusar

Anna Marie Slusar, 90, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at her daughter’s home.

Roger A. Wagner
Roger A. Wagner

Roger A. Wagner, 66, of Shippenville, passed away Friday evening, Dec. 31, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie following a brief illness.

Virginia M. Upham
Virginia M. Upham

Virginia M. Upham, 85, of Rouseville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Frederick T. "Fritz" Anthony
Frederick T. "Fritz" Anthony

Frederick T. “Fritz” Anthony, 95, of St. Petersburg, FL., formerly of the Parker-Foxburg area, passed away Saturday evening Dec. 25, 2021, at Freedom Square Care Facility in Florida following a period of declining health.

Carl W. Owens
Carl W. Owens

Versailles, Ohio resident Carl W. Owens, 81, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at Stillwater Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Covington, OH.

Amy Etzel
Amy Etzel

Amy Etzel, 61, of Shippenville, formerly of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center.

Mark W. Garris
Mark W. Garris

Mark W. Garris, 60, of Parker, Allegheny Township, Butler County, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 28, 2021, at his home.

Patricia Ann Summerville
Patricia Ann Summerville

Patricia Ann Summerville, age 87, of Shippenville, passed away while surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Robert Netzler
Robert Netzler

Robert Netzler, 99, of Franklin, went to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 at The Caring Place.

Nancy L. Smith
Nancy L. Smith

Nancy L. Smith, 69, of Oil City, died early Tuesday morning, Dec. 28, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Larry T. Riley
Larry T. Riley

Larry T. Riley, age 74, of Clarion, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Shippenville Healthcare Center.

David Eugene Mealy

David Eugene Mealy, 70, of Tionesta passed away on Sunday Dec. 26, 2021, after a period of declining health.