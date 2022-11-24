Bonnie Lee Wiant

Bonnie Lee Wiant

Bonnie Lee Wiant, 78, of Clarion, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on March 28, 1944, in Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of the late Charles and Geraldine Wilson Polinak.

Mary Lou Heckathorn

Mary Lou Heckathorn, 64, of Franklin passed away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at her home. She is survived by sisters Sue Ditzenberger and Patricia Mealy and a brother Paul Proper.

Bonnie Lee Wiant, 78, of Clarion, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Phyllis J. Blair
Phyllis J. Blair

Phyllis J. Blair, age 96, of Knox, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 22, 2022, at Clarion Hospital, following an illness.

Vernon 'Lee' Baker
Vernon 'Lee' Baker

Vernon “Lee” Baker, 82 of Carlton, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at his residence following and extended illness.

John 'Papa' W. Williams
John 'Papa' W. Williams

John “Papa” W. Williams, 84, formerly of Polk, passed away on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Johnstown.

Brandi L. Rapp
Brandi L. Rapp

Brandi L. Rapp, 33, of Clarion passed away on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, as the result of injuries received in an automobile accident.

Mary E. Schneider
Mary E. Schneider

Mary E. Schneider, 83, of Corry, formerly of Oil City, passed away Monday morning Nov. 21, 2022, at the home of her daughter Lori after an extended illness.

James L. Winger

James L. Winger passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at 1:15 a.m. at Corry Manor in Corry.

Judith Bayer Eismont
Judith Bayer Eismont

Judith Bayer Eismont, 72, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at her home in Oil City, her daughter by her side.

David C. 'Herbie' Elliott
David C. 'Herbie' Elliott

David C. “Herbie” Elliott, 78, of Perry Twp., Parker, passed away of natural causes at his residence Friday morning, Nov. 18, 2022.

Clifford L. Cochran
Clifford L. Cochran

Clifford L. Cochran, age 79 of Knox, passed away Saturday evening, Nov. 19, 2022, at his home following a period of declining health.

Barbara R. Stright
Barbara R. Stright

Barbara R. Stright, 76, of Reading, passed away on November 17, 2022 at the Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

Charles D. Rhoades
Charles D. Rhoades

Charles D. Rhoades, 95, of Franklin, passed away at 7:50 p.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Sugar Creek Station.

Carol Ossesia
Carol Ossesia

Carol Ossesia, age 87, of Sligo, passed away on Nov. 17, 2022 at The Caring Place in Franklin, PA. She was born on Jan. 6, 1935 in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Mary Jean Robertson
Mary Jean Robertson

Mary Jean Robertson of Catonsville, MD passed away peacefully after a long and blessed life on Nov. 11, 2022, with her children by her side.

Beverly Jean Wells
Beverly Jean Wells

Beverly Jean Wells, 81, of Distant, took her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ’s, hand to stroll over Heaven on Tuesday evening, Nov. 15, 2022.

Judith A. Allaman
Judith A. Allaman

Judith A. Allaman, 79, of Clarion, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Mona L. Messer
Mona L. Messer

Mona L. Messer, 89, of Clarington, died early Wednesday morning, November 16, 2022, at Brookville Hospital.

Alice MacVay

Alice MacVay, 86, of Emlenton passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

Deborah A. McGraw
Deborah A. McGraw

Deborah A. McGraw, 70, of Meadville, passed away at 7:44 a.m. Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center after an extended illness.

Kevin Weise
Kevin Weise

Kevin Weise, age 54, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, after a lengthy struggle with chronic health problems and eventually cancer.

Patricia L. Groves
Patricia L. Groves

Patricia L. Groves, 58, of Franklin, died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.

Walter E. Piper
Walter E. Piper

Walter E. Piper, 78, of Tylersburg, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family.

John Wilbur Blair
John Wilbur Blair

John Wilbur Blair, age 74, of Maiden, NC, formerly of Seneca, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at his residence.

Hazel V. 'Dottie' Husted
Hazel V. 'Dottie' Husted

Hazel V. “Dottie” Husted, 79, of Strattanville, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at her son’s home in Cochranton where she resided at for the past two years.

Brian Scott Lindsey
Brian Scott Lindsey

Brian Scott Lindsey, 54, of 175 Glenn Drive, Franklin, passed away at 8:08 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022, in his home unexpectedly of natural causes with his loving wife by his side.

Memorial mass set for Helen Marie Burchanowski

Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Helen Marie Burchanowski. The service will be held at 12:10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Oil City. The Rev. John Miller will serve as celebrant.

Clinton Leroy Wasson Sr.
Clinton Leroy Wasson Sr.

Clinton Leroy Wasson Sr., 95, of Wabash, Indiana, went to be a citizen of heaven at 9:15 am, Thursday, November 10, 2022. He was born on February 9, 1927, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, to Homer Carl and Kathryn (Kerr) Wasson.