Bonnie Sharrar

Bonnie Sharrar

Bonnie K. Sharrar, 59, of Transylvan Drive, Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 18, 2021.

She was born in Franklin on April 11, 1962, the daughter of the late William L. McDaniel Sr. and Mary Kay Brown; her mother survives her.

Mavis Culver
Obituaries

Mavis Culver

Mavis Culver, 74, of Seneca, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, Sept. 14 while on vacation in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Michael Stephen Buchna
Obituaries

Michael Stephen Buchna

Michael Stephen Buchna, 69, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, Nev., passed away Aug. 26, 2021, surrounded by both his loving daughters.

Leroy Wagner
Obituaries

Leroy Wagner

LeRoy E. Wagner, 52, of Titusville, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, from an accident at his golf course.

Irene Hoffman
Obituaries

Irene Hoffman

Irene Hoffman, age 95, of Clintonville, passed quietly in her sleep on Saturday evening, Sept. 18, 2021. Irene was born on Nov. 12, 1925, in Grove City to Harold Montgomery and Octa Delilah (McKnight) Riddle. She married John Leslie Hoffman on June 6, 1945; he preceded her in death June 9, 1…

Obituaries

Frank Jeffrey Persing memorial service

A memorial service for Frank Jeffrey "Jeff" Persing, formerly of Franklin, will be held Friday, Sept. 24th at 11 a.m. at Gardinier Funeral Home located at 1315 Chestnut St., Franklin.

Janet C. Baldwin
Obituaries

Janet C. Baldwin

Janet C. Baldwin, 87, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie after a brief illness.

Teresa R. Reddinger
Obituaries

Teresa R. Reddinger

Teresa R. Reddinger, age 77, of Distant, stepped into the arms of Jesus while surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday morning, Sept. 15, 2021, at Penn Highlands, DuBois.

Timothy 'Tim' Allen Keck
Obituaries

Timothy 'Tim' Allen Keck

Timothy "Tim" Allen Keck, 64, of Summerville, passed away on the evening of Saturday, the 11th of September, 2021. He left peacefully, surrounded by family, in his own home, following a brief period of declining health.

Patrick E. Craig
Obituaries

Patrick E. Craig

Patrick E. Craig, 53, of Oil City, takes his final bow on his farewell tour to be with the Lord. He passed Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.

Emily Lynn Tucker
Obituaries

Emily Lynn Tucker

Emily Lynn Tucker, 39, of Titusville, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh after an extended illness.

Sue Riddle Frey
Obituaries

Sue Riddle Frey

Sue Riddle Frey, age 87 of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, formerly of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

Edward A. 'Ed' Stevens
Obituaries

Edward A. 'Ed' Stevens

Edward A. "Ed" Stevens, 82, of Rimersburg, passed away Monday evening, Sept. 13, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital due to complications from a stroke.

Mary Louise Banner
Obituaries

Mary Louise Banner

Mary Louise Banner, 89, of Shippenville passed away unexpectedly at home Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, after a period of declining health.

Norma M Burns
Obituaries

Norma M Burns

Norma M. Burns, 85, of Venus passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Highland Oaks at Water Run after a period of declining health.

Robert L. "Bob" Fox
Obituaries

Robert L. “Bob” Fox

Robert L. "Bob" Fox went to be the Lord Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at 3:05 p.m. at the Clarion Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was 92 years old.

LaRue O'Neil
Obituaries

LaRue O’Neil

LaRue O'Neil, 86, of Knox, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, following a brief illness.

Thomas Hartle Jr.
Obituaries

Thomas Hartle Jr.

On June 6, 1950 Thomas J. Hartle Jr. was delivered into this world by Dr. Thomas Thomas at the Oil City Hospital. He was the son of Thomas James Hartle Sr. and Priscilla Ann (Walter) Hartle. He joined his parents in eternal life on Sept. 11, 2021 at 6:06 p.m. in the evening at the age of 71.…

Daniel Paul Mossburg
Obituaries

Daniel Paul Mossburg

Daniel Paul Mossburg, 70, of Rocky Grove, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, due to complications of a motorcycle accident.

Elmer D. Reed Jr.
Obituaries

Elmer D. Reed Jr.

Elmer D. Reed Jr., age 88, of the Pittsburgh area, formerly of Clarion passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

Harvey W. Blest
Obituaries

Harvey W. Blest

Harvey W. Blest, 78, of Oil City went to be with Jesus Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 8, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Richard Thomas Schneider
Obituaries

Richard Thomas Schneider

Richard Thomas Schneider of Columbus Ohio, born May 13, 1933, in Oil City, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, after a battle with dementia and a sudden stroke.

Clair A. Bayne
Obituaries

Clair A. Bayne

Clair A. Bayne, 83, of Titusville, formerly of Oil City, died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Titusville Healthcare.

Eric D. Whitehill
Obituaries

Eric D. Whitehill

  • Joyce Lindsay

Eric D. Whitehill, 59, of Seneca, passed away at home Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, following an extended illness.

Robert Amos Suplee
Obituaries

Robert Amos Suplee

Robert Amos Suplee, 90, of Franklin, formerly of Lady Lake, Fla., died peacefully at 2 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in his home.

Rebecca "Becky" Harkless
Obituaries

Rebecca “Becky” Harkless

Rebecca "Becky" Harkless, a lifelong resident of Callensburg, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at the age of 97. She passed away peacefully at the Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center.