Boyd A. Eaton Jr., a lifelong Franklin resident, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday Oct. 1, 2021, at UPMC Hamot.
Boyd was born in Franklin on May 9, 1964. He was the son of the late Boyd Sr. and Shirley Chapin Eaton. Boyd was a 1983 graduate of Cranberry High School and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and show horses. He had been employed as a custodian at the Elks Club in Franklin.
Donald Floyd Brown, age 84, of Seneca, was promoted to Glory on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at his home. It was 6:02 p.m. when he fell at the feet of his Commander, Jesus Christ, who he loved and served.