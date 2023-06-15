Beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, brother-in-law and friend, Boyd D. Sharrar passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on May 30, 2023 at 1:35 a.m. at the Willamette Valley Medical Center in McMinnville, Oregon.
Boyd was born in Oil City on Thanksgiving Morning in 1957, much to the dismay of his six older siblings as he had interrupted Thanksgiving Day! Boyd was the seventh of eight living children born to Lemuel Dwayne Sharrar and Violet Pearl Griffin Sharrar Courson. Boyd’s paternal grandparents were Francis A. Sharrar and Edna Cavenor Sharrar of Fertgis; maternal grandparents were Thomas Griffin and Emma Shields Griffin of Oil City.
William (Bill) C. Greenlee Sr., 67, a resident of Franklin (Victory Heights), died peacefully at 12:06 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023 at UPMC Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health, with his family by his side.
David R. FitzGerald, 78, a resident of Grove City, and former well-known Franklin area funeral director, died Thursday, June 1, 2023 shortly after his arrival at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, OH, of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident earlier in the day.