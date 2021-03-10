Boyd Eugene 'Bubba' Goughler

Nora Michaels was a highly respected performer on the Seattle music scene. She is best known for her masterful renditions of Edith Piaf's oeuvre, in particular her one-woman, self-penned tribute, "La Mme Piaf," for which she became known as Seattle's Blues Chanteuse. Nora also performed with…
Mrs. Ruth Elaine 'Laney' Maul, 84, of 1780 Patchel Run Road, wife of William A. Maul Jr., and retired Nurse of Oil City Hospital, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. in UPMC Northwest Hospital.
Every birthday Dad celebrated he announced his age as "older than dirt." Born on Sept. 2, 1947, Papa John Schneeberger was born to Beatrice Mae Holden and Pline Jason Schneeberger in Oil City Hospital.