Brandi L. Rapp, 33, of Clarion passed away on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, as the result of injuries received in an automobile accident.
Born on Feb. 21, 1989, in Clarion she was the daughter of Chas and Barb Rapp.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Brandi L. Rapp, 33, of Clarion passed away on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, as the result of injuries received in an automobile accident.
Born on Feb. 21, 1989, in Clarion she was the daughter of Chas and Barb Rapp.
Brandi L. Rapp, 33, of Clarion passed away on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, as the result of injuries received in an automobile accident.
Mary E. Schneider, 83, of Corry, formerly of Oil City, passed away Monday morning Nov. 21, 2022, at the home of her daughter Lori after an extended illness.
James L. Winger passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at 1:15 a.m. at Corry Manor in Corry.
Judith Bayer Eismont, 72, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at her home in Oil City, her daughter by her side.
Patricia M. “Patty” Cotton-Hoden, 64, of Titusville, passed away at UPMC Hamot in Erie following a lengthy illness.
David C. “Herbie” Elliott, 78, of Perry Twp., Parker, passed away of natural causes at his residence Friday morning, Nov. 18, 2022.
Clifford L. Cochran, age 79 of Knox, passed away Saturday evening, Nov. 19, 2022, at his home following a period of declining health.
Barbara R. Stright, 76, of Reading, passed away on November 17, 2022 at the Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
Charles D. Rhoades, 95, of Franklin, passed away at 7:50 p.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Sugar Creek Station.
Carol Ossesia, age 87, of Sligo, passed away on Nov. 17, 2022 at The Caring Place in Franklin, PA. She was born on Jan. 6, 1935 in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Faith E. (Vargason) Sager, age 66, of Tionesta, died on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 at her home in Tionesta.
Kathleen A. “Kathy” Schmader, 78, of Brookville, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Bernard M. “Butch” Foster, 85, of Oil City, passed away Nov. 16, 2022 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.
Mary Jean Robertson of Catonsville, MD passed away peacefully after a long and blessed life on Nov. 11, 2022, with her children by her side.
Beverly Jean Wells, 81, of Distant, took her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ’s, hand to stroll over Heaven on Tuesday evening, Nov. 15, 2022.
Judith A. Allaman, 79, of Clarion, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Mona L. Messer, 89, of Clarington, died early Wednesday morning, November 16, 2022, at Brookville Hospital.
Alice MacVay, 86, of Emlenton passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
A Celebration of the wonderful life of Michele Crisman will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Fox Street Church of God — Towers Hall from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Deborah A. McGraw, 70, of Meadville, passed away at 7:44 a.m. Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center after an extended illness.
Kevin Weise, age 54, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, after a lengthy struggle with chronic health problems and eventually cancer.
Kevin Weise, 54, of Erie, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
Patricia L. Groves, 58, of Franklin, died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.
Louis H. Swab, Sr., 75, of Harrisville passed away on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at AHN Grove City.
It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of James Robert “Jim” Rupert on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Walter E. Piper, 78, of Tylersburg, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family.
John Wilbur Blair, age 74, of Maiden, NC, formerly of Seneca, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at his residence.
Sophia Jo Wilson passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday Nov. 13, 2022.
Hazel V. “Dottie” Husted, 79, of Strattanville, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at her son’s home in Cochranton where she resided at for the past two years.
Glenn L. “Pete” Farren, 87, of Titusville, passed away Saturday at 12:25 p.m. at Titusville Healthcare and Rehab.
Anne Louise Day, Age 86, passed away peacefully in Pittsburgh on November 10, 2022.
Brian Scott Lindsey, 54, of 175 Glenn Drive, Franklin, passed away at 8:08 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022, in his home unexpectedly of natural causes with his loving wife by his side.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Helen Marie Burchanowski. The service will be held at 12:10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Oil City. The Rev. John Miller will serve as celebrant.
Clinton Leroy Wasson Sr., 95, of Wabash, Indiana, went to be a citizen of heaven at 9:15 am, Thursday, November 10, 2022. He was born on February 9, 1927, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, to Homer Carl and Kathryn (Kerr) Wasson.
Paul F. Burnett Jr. of Troy Center Road, Centerville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at his residence after a brief illness.
Jeffrey A. Pratt, 67, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh after a brief illness.
Elma R. Zaremba, 84, of Titusville, passed away Wednesday morning November 9, 2022, at the Meadville Medical Center.
Mary Emily Sterrett, 93, of Grove City, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Quality Life Services in Grove City.
Shirley Frederick Wedekind was born on Dec. 21, 1934, in Clarion, to John and Marcella Frederick. She passed from this life to much greater things on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.
Georgiann “Georgie” McClaine, 83, of New Bethlehem, surrounded by her family, peacefully went into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.