Brayton C. Rodgers, age 94, formerly of Oil City, passed gracefully Monday, Feb. 15th, 2021,surrounded by his family in McMurray Hills Manor in McMurray. He was a man of great faith and shared his kind spirit with all.
He is survived by his loving children James Rodgers (Jane Fruechtel) and David Rodgers (Julie); grandchildren Megan Vickless (Chris) and Sarah Hamilton (Eric); and great-grandchildren Everett and Millie Hamilton and Vickless twin great-grandbabies arriving later this spring.
A celebration of life for Jeffery Flinchbaugh will be held Saturday, Feb. 20, from 3 to 7 p.m. in the rear social hall room of the Franklin V.F.W., 411 9th St. Franklin. It is requested that no hats be worn inside the building, and those attending are asked to wear a face mask.
Steven D. Wilson, 60, a resident of 224 Oak Grove Circle, Franklin, died peacefully, yet completely unexpectedly, at 1:34 a.m. Sunday, February 14, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his family, after being suddenly stricken with a medical emergency.
Charles E. "Charlie" Urey, 75, a resident of 626 Pacific Street, Franklin, died peacefully at 9:10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in his home surrounded by his family following a period of declining health.
One of Pennsylvania's sons and America's soldiers was lost on 26 December 2019, when Charles Joseph Finley passed away peacefully due to complications from Alzheimer's at age 92. He was residing at the Falcons Landing Military Retirement Community in Potomac Falls, Virginia.