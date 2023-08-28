Brenda Ann Hale, age 56, a Clarion resident and Nickleville native, went home to our Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, surrounded by her loving family and her fur babies following a long, tough battle with cancer.
Daughter of Patricia and the late Larry Hale, Brenda was born in Clarion on Sept. 15, 1966.
Brendan Peter George, 49, of Brookville, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Brookville Hospital. Born on Jan. 25, 1974, he was the son of (the late) Edward George and Ruth O’Neill George of Lucinda.
David Wayne “Dave” McGinnis, 81, of Callensburg, formerly of Foxburg, passed away at his home Tuesday morning, Aug. 15, 2023, following a lengthy illness. His family was by his side when he drifted off to be with the Lord.