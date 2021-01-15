Brenda E. Conner, 71, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.
She was born Aug. 2, 1949, daughter of the late John and Mollie Blanchard Shirey.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. Snow mixing in. High 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: January 15, 2021 @ 9:08 am
Brenda E. Conner, 71, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.
She was born Aug. 2, 1949, daughter of the late John and Mollie Blanchard Shirey.
Margaret E. "Peggy" Roser, 82, of Oil City, formerly of Plum Township and Seneca, died at Oakwood Heights in Oil City early Thursday morning, Jan. 14, 2021, due to the COVID-19 virus.
Thomas "Tom" Jolly Townley of Oil City passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital.
Robert J. Banner, 64, formerly of Fryburg passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Snyder Memorial in Marienville.
Wayne James Carlson, 62, of Mercer, formerly of the Eau Claire-Emlenton area, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at his residence of natural causes.
Brenda E. Conner, 71, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.
John P. "Jack" Milford Jr., 80, of Parker, passed away Wednesday evening Jan. 13, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital of complications due to COVID-19 virus.
Chadd Edward Murray, 49, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at his home.
Robert J. Banner, 64 , formerly of Fryburg, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Snyder Memorial in Marienville.
Kimberly Ann Bowser, 55, of Rimersburg, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Lee Roy F. Grosch, 81, of Clarion, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Clarion Hospital.
On Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, Karen A. Kolhagen, often known as Gypsy, passed peacefully from this world to join her beloved late husband "Hallie" with her daughter Marcie by her side.
Thomas A. Madras, age 85, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at his home in Herculaneum, Missouri.
Barbara Jo Mathieson, 62, of Franklin, entered the Kingdom of Heaven Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, after a long illness.
Thomas Jolly Townley of Oil City passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
Richard A. Trusik, age 68, of West Hickory, formerly of Allison Park, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at his home in West Hickory.
Elaine Lee "Lainey" Whitling, 76, of Rockland, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, following a lengthy battle with cancer.
Anna E. Miller, 84, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday morning, Jan. 12, 2021, at Marquette Hospice House in Meadville.
Lorena Glenn, 72, of Harrisville, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at AHN Grove City.
Larry E. Jordan, 74, of Rimersburg, passed away early Tuesday morning Jan. 12, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
Reverend Kathryn A. Reitz, 71, of Sligo, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the Butler Memorial Hospital.
Bernadette T. Greenawalt Lucas, 92, of Mayport, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Joyce L. Sargent, 80, of 12 Wabash Ave., Oil City, died at 9:32 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at her home, after an extended illness.
Linda Rose (Lehner) Brinker, 72, of Hawthorn passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at home after a brief intense battle with cancer. Born Sept. 28, 1948, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Glenn "Jello" and Rose Esther (Butler) Lehner.
Milford Luree Fox Jr., "JR", 87, of Henry's Bend died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.
Ellen Jane Kahle Hejna, age 69, of Clarion, and formerly of New Bethlehem and Butler, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Thomas J. Freeman, 64, of Oil City, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca surrounded by his family and his priest, after a brief illness.
Marie I. DiDominic Green, 92, passed away peacefully in the late afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
Martha Jeanne (Johnston) Laughlin, 91, of New Bethlehem, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor.
Kathryn Ann Eakin Miller, of Hilton Head, South Carolina and Breckenridge, Colorado died Dec. 28, 2020, a victim of the devastating pancreatic cancer.
R.K. "Bud" Reinhart, age 90, of Valencia, formerly Franklin, went peacefully Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Ruth M. Vasey, 93, a well-known highly respected St. Petersburg resident, went to be with the Lord early Sunday morning, Jan. 10, 2021, at New Haven Court at Clearview following a brief illness.
Peggy Ann Vistins, 84, passed away in the early evening of Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Doris A. Wolbert, 90, of Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday evening, Jan. 10, 2021, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Francis C. "Cal" Bigley, age 79 of Knox, passed away Friday evening, Jan. 8, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following an extended illness.
June J. Zerbe, 93, of St. Petersburg, the mother of Clarion County Veterans Affairs Director, Judy Zerbe, went to be with the Lord early Saturday morning, Jan. 9, 2021, at Shippenville Heathcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Johnathon A. "Johnny" Copley, 28, of Franklin, died peacefully of natural causes at his home, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
Audine Elizabeth Counselman, 98, of Franklin passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, peacefully at Sugar Creek Station.
Yvonne (Bonnie) Slaugenhaupt Dolby, age 93, passed away peacefully early in the morning of Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Highland Oaks at Water Run in Clarion.
Jodi Lyn Fultz, 54, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in the early evening.
Kevin Jon Gaddess, 60, of Oil City, died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at his residence.
2CDL A & B DRIVERS Due to customer demand, DTA is see…
PUBLIC AUCTION 2016 BMW X5 VIN 5UXKU6C57G0R99913 AUCTION …
FOUND wedding ring in Walmart Parking lot. Call 814-676-5…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…
2021 Sandycreek Township Board of Supervisors meetings wi…
LEGAL NOTICE Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Clara …
LEGAL NOTICE LETTERS TESTAMENTARY have been granted in th…