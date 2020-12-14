Brenda L. Umstead, 59, of Oil City, died Friday Dec. 11, 2020, at The Caring Place in Franklin after an extended illness.
Born Jan. 20, 1961, in Oil City, she was the daughter of Donald and Norma Lawrence Shreve.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Brenda L. Umstead, 59, of Oil City, died Friday Dec. 11, 2020, at The Caring Place in Franklin after an extended illness.
Born Jan. 20, 1961, in Oil City, she was the daughter of Donald and Norma Lawrence Shreve.
On Nov. 25, 2020, Catherine Anderton Weiser Francisco, originally of Oil City, passed away after a long battle with cancer. She was greeted with open arms by her husband, Lyle Fransisco.
Franklin Leroy "Frank" Thomas, 79, of Venus, Pinegrove Township, died at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh Friday evening, Dec. 11, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Phyllis L. Traister, age 93, of Clarion, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Clarion Healthcare Center.
Brenda L. Umstead, 59, of Oil City, died Friday Dec. 11, 2020, at The Caring Place in Franklin after an extended illness.
Barbara J. Wolfgong, 77, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
Thomas L. Bills, 85, of Oil City, passed away on Dec, 7, 2020, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Dorothy M. "Dot" Boughner, 92, formerly of Reno, passed away on Friday, Dec. 11th, 2020.
Rosemary Ann Harton, 75, of Franklin, passed away at 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at UPMC Northwest after an extended illness.
Sarah (Sally) B. Hockman, 88, of Shippenville passed away early Saturday morning, Dec. 12, 2020, at her home.
Lawrence G. Holly, better known as "Skeet," "Larry," or "Coach," to his family and friends, 73, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly in his home in the morning of Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
Neva Kahler, 92, formerly from the Sugar Lake area, and recently from Wesbury, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, from COVID-19 following a month-long hospitalization.
Rose Marie Marchand Lowman, age 80, of Knox, passed away at her home Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. after a brief battle with cancer. She was surrounded by adoring family.
Cecilia Marie Piercy, 97, of Seneca, passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday morning, Dec. 10, 2020.
Alverda E. Shoemaker, age 94 of Distant, passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at Quality Life Services Sugar Creek.
Kathleen A. Streczywilk, 71, of Oil City, died at 10:23 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh after being stricken at home.
Margaret (Peg) Lucille Miller Buzard, age 83, of Mayport, passed away at Clarion Hospital Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
Marjory Cobler Garris, age 82, of Emlenton, passed away Thursday afternoon, Dec. 10, 2020, at her home following an illness.
Mary Maul, 72, of Franklin, passed peacefully surrounded by her family Friday, Dec. 11th, 2020.
Thomas R. Myers, 69, of Reno, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home early on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
Gordon "Bunk" Patterson, 86, of Oil City, passed away after a courageous battle with a lengthy illness, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City on Thursday, Dec. 10th, 2020.
Thomas A. Shawgo, age 71, of Franklin, died at his home Thursday evening, Dec. 10, 2020, with his family at his side, following an extended illness.
Alverda E. Shoemaker, age 94, of Distant, passed away early Friday morning, Dec. 11, 2020, at Quality Life Services-Sugar Creek in Worthington.
Marjorie Shick Yeany, 96, of Fairmount City, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Danny S. Crawford, 69, of Franklin passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
Terry Paul Blakley Jr., 38, Beaver Falls, formerly of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly Nov. 30, 2020, at his home.
Robert Eugene Dunmire, 77, of Oil City passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at UPMC Northwest after a short period of illness.
Susan Louise Kribbs, 72, of Knox, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Clarion Hospital following a sudden illness.
Thomas R. Myers, age 69, of Reno, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home early Thursday morning, Dec. 10, 2020.
Gordon A. Patterson, 86, of Oil City passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Oakwood Heights.
Cecilia Piercy, 97, of Seneca, died Thursday morning, Dec. 10, 2020.
Breana L. Straw, 22, of Graff Street in Oil City died unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
Mildred L. Weber, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away Thursday morning Dec. 10, 2020, at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Virginia P. "Ginger" Zimmer, 74, of Sandy Lake passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at the AHN Grove City Emergency Department Monday morning, Dec. 7, 2020.
Joy E. (Holt) Faas, 75, of Seneca, went to be with her Heavenly Father Wednesday morning, Dec. 9, 2020.
Helen L. Hurst, 90 of Niles, Ohio, formerly of Franklin passed away peacefully Tuesday evening at Continuing Healthcare of Niles.
Wendy J. Perez, age 65, of Knox, passed away at her home following a sudden illness on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
Douglas K. Richards, 53, of Sugar Valley Lodge, Franklin, formerly of Emlenton, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
Lucille Marie (Viehbeck) Weber, age 93, of Franklin, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. She recently resided at The Caring Place.
Lawrence H. "Dunk" Dunkerley, 74, a well-known, and well loved resident of 131 First St., Utica, died peacefully at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in the Meadville Medical Center, with his loving family by his side, following a period of declining health.
Joyce Fredonia Prichard Baum, 85, formerly of Franklin and also a resident of Marion, Ohio, for several years and most recently of Dempseytown, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at her daughter's home in Ohio.
Public Auction: 12/18/2020 9AM, 992 Stoney Lonesome Road,…
Apples-honeycrisp, gala, cortland, jonagold, fugi. Cider.…
Thank you to two men at Oil City post office in regards t…
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS CITY-WIDE DEMOLITION CONTRACT NO. …
Notice - Nancy J Wood, Trustee of Wood Revocable Trust da…