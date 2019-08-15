Brian Donaldson, 49, formerly of Franklin, passed away peacefully in St. Louis, Missouri, on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, after a courageous battle against esophageal cancer.
A complete obituary will be published Friday in The News-Herald.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Brian Donaldson, 49, formerly of Franklin, passed away peacefully in St. Louis, Missouri, on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, after a courageous battle against esophageal cancer.
A complete obituary will be published Friday in The News-Herald.