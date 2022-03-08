Brian L. Boal, 65, formerly of Cooperstown, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Embassy of Park Avenue in Meadville.
Born Sept. 23, 1956, he was the son of the late Wanda (Eiseman) and George F. Boal, III.
Barbara Jean Lamison, 87, of Renfrew, formerly of Prospect, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Advanced Care Center in Butler.
Dean Thomas Dehner, 64, of Oil City passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehab.
Jack E. Miller, formerly of Ahrensville, Walnut Bend, passed away Thursday, March, 3 2022, in Golden, Colorado of natural causes.
Ray E. Rex, 91, of Shippenville, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.
Thomas B. Steele, 70, of Rimersburg, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.
Bradley A. “Boo” DeArment, 56, of Franklin, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday night, March 5, 2022, at his home, following a courageous battle with an aggressive form of cancer.
Pauline Proctor Hines Paden, 86, of Franklin died peacefully at 7:35 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, in Sugar Creek Station, following a period of declining health.
Jack E. Gravatt, 86, of Oil City, passed away at 10:40 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Collins House in Franklin after a sudden illness.
Richard R. “Bud” Stone, 89, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 8:15 a.m. at his residence following an extended illness.
Lawrence W. Burris, 78, of Knox, a well-liked Knox Road friend and neighbor to many, passed away late Friday evening, March 4, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
Kathryn Lucille Shreckengost went home in the arms of her Lord and Savior surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday morning, March 6,2022.
Ronald “Red” Eugene Mathews, of Cranberry, age 77, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family after a period of declining health.
Audine R. Miller, 92 ,of Oil City, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Our beloved Shirley Lynne Hockman, 71, left this earth for her heavenly home on Friday, March 4, 2022. Born Friday, April 13, 1950, in Brookville, she was the daughter of Ruth Romaine (Williams) and Buss Hockman.
Peggy Lee Levier Weckerly, 71, of Parker, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022, after an extended illness.
Peggy Lou (Butler) Haines, age 85, passed away peacefully while in the loving care of the staff Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital on Thursday March 3, 2022.
Eugene “Gene” Houser, 89, of Rimersburg, went to be with his Lord Thursday, March 3, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
Ronald Lee Dennis, 69, of Polk passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, at UPMC Northwest Hospital.
Randy Gail Preston, 64, Polk, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Sara A. Huth, 78, of Franklin, died peacefully at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a period of declining health.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. This is designed to set the record straight.
Sara Ann Shafer, 91, formerly of Oil City, died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Paintsville, Kentucky.
Robert C. Allen, of Corolla, North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in his home on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
Robert J. Madden, 54, of Oil City passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in the comforts of his own home.
Martha Jean Morris, 73, of Sligo, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at her home.
Bernard “Bun” “Bernie” Ganoe, 79, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday evening, March 2, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a lengthy illness.
Nancy L. Blauser, 83, a lifelong well-known Foxburg resident, went to be with the Lord Wednesday afternoon, March 2, 2022, at Brookville Hospital following a brief illness.
William J. Smith, 73, formerly of Barkeyville, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Winchester, California.
Jane H. Williams Culbertson, age 75, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at UPMC Northwest.
Leora Mae “Ordie” Silvis, 98, of Marienville, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Penn Highlands Brookville.
Patsy L. Crissman, 74, of Clintonville passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Allegheny General Hospital.
Fred E. Jolley Jr., 77, of Franklin passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Benjamin George Manson of Cooperstown passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, March 1st, 2022.
Arnold L. “Bud” Longstreth, 67, of Utica, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 1st, 2022.
Scott E. Heckathorn, 58, of Oil City, passed away at 6 a.m. Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at his home after an extended illness.
A Kaleidoscope of a Beautiful Life
Kathy M. Delp, 69, of Oil City, passed away Friday evening Feb. 25, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Rosemary Morgan Adomites, of Oil City, was born Nov. 3, 1946, and died of cancer in Monroeville on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.
Myra “Jean” McMasters, 92, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at The Caring Place surrounded by her family.
