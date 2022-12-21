Britaney R. Dunkle

Miriam M. Wehler, 99, of S. Michael Road, St. Marys, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, with her family by her side. Her survivors include her daughter, Sr. Marian "Ginny" Wehler, OSB, of Oil City.
Walter Joseph “Joe” McFadden, 93, of Woodridge, IL, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at his home in Homer Glen, IL. He was surrounded by family, watching football in his favorite recliner.
Donald J. Palmer Jr., 95, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on Feb. 22, 1927, in Venango County, to the late Donald J. Palmer, Sr. and Elsie R. Buffone.
Jeffrey L. “Jeff” Courson, 65, of Camden, SC, formerly of Clarion, died early Sunday morning, Dec. 11, 2022 at Karesh Long Term Care & Rehabilitation Center following a long and courageously fought battle with MS.