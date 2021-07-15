Bruce M. Wagner

Bruce M. Wagner

Bruce M. Wagner, 68, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

Born Jan. 2, 1953, in Venus, he was the son of the late John A. and Betty Jean (Deitz) Wagner.

Sheila G. Dean-Johnson
Sheila G. Dean-Johnson

Sheila G. Dean-Johnson, 57, of Rimersburg, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, July 12, 2021, at her home.

Betty A. Bowser

Betty A. Bowser, 82 of Grand, OH (a native of the Village of West Freedom) passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at the St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Youngstown, OH.

Kenneth Roy 'Ken' Kratzer
Kenneth Roy 'Ken' Kratzer

Kenneth Roy "Ken" Kratzer, 78, of Xenia, Ohio, formerly of Seneca, died Friday, June 11, 2021, at Xenia Health and Rehab following an extended battle with Parkinson's.

Bruce M. Wagner

Ronald L. Sharrer
Ronald L. Sharrer

Ronald L. Sharrer, 80, of Oil City, died at 3:07 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, at Oil City Healthcare after an extended illness.

Meda Beichner celebration of life

A celebration of life for Meda Beichner, 75, of Shippenville, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Knox United Methodist Church, 9729 PA-338 in Knox.

Myron G. 'Buck' Crawford
Myron G. 'Buck' Crawford

Myron G. "Buck" Crawford, age 86, of Shippenville and formerly of Limestone, passed away Monday afternoon, July 12, 2021, at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh.

Larry G. Kaster

Larry G. Kaster, 68, of Vowinckel, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his home of natural causes.

Deanna 'Dee' Wingard
Deanna 'Dee' Wingard

Deanna Kay "Dee" Wingard, 74, of Shippenville, passed away Thursday afternoon, Jan. 28, 2021, at UPMC Northwest surrounded by her loving family.

Beverly J. Brenan
Beverly J. Brenan

Beverly J. Brenan, 81, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord and Savior in the morning of Saturday, July 10, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Martha Beach Evans
Martha Beach Evans

Martha Beach Evans died Friday, July 9, 2021, in Brighton Township of Beaver under hospice care at St. Barnabas Beaver Meadows.

Alphonso 'Cookie' Lauricia

Alphonso "Cookie" Lauricia, 86, a resident of 1232 15th St., Franklin, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, in the VA Medical Center #646 in Pittsburgh.

Mary Lee Eichholtz
Mary Lee Eichholtz

Mary Lee Eichholtz, 65, a resident of 815 Belmar Rd., Franklin, died peacefully Thursday, July 8, 2021 in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh following an extended illness.

Larry 'Tarzan' Ramsey
Larry 'Tarzan' Ramsey

Larry "Tarzan" Ramsey, on Friday, July 9, 2021, went to be with his Lord and Savior and his parents after a battle with cancer.

Hazel Slaughenhoupt

HazelSlaughenhoupt, 70,a well-known Bruin resident, passed away early Sunday morning, July 11, 2021, in the comfort of her home following a lengthy illness.

Jeffery V. Knight
Jeffery V. Knight

Jeffery V. Knight, 63, of Oil City, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his residence after an extended illness.

James H. Merwin
James H. Merwin

James H. Merwin, age 83, of New Bethlehem, passed away late Wednesday evening, July 7, 2021, at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.

Bobbi Jeanne (Booher) Yargar
Bobbi Jeanne (Booher) Yargar

Bobbi Jeanne (Booher) Yargar of Charleroi, formerly of Brookville, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, while a patient at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

Jerry Lynn Cooper
Jerry Lynn Cooper

Jerry Lynn Cooper, 60, of Emlenton, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 3, 2021, at her daughter's home in Corsica.

Thomas E. Curry
Thomas E. Curry

Tom Curry, 70, of Rimersburg, passed away late Tuesday evening, July 6, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh following a motorcycle accident.

Sandra J. Dehner
Sandra J. Dehner

Sandra J. Dehner, age 73, of Seneca, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday morning, July 8, 2021, at her residence.

Linda L. Lewis
Linda L. Lewis

Linda L. Lewis, 56, of Clarion, passed away early Wednesday morning, July 7, 2021, at the Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Gabriel Michael Sobina
Gabriel Michael Sobina

Gabriel Michael Sobina, 12, of Deets School Road, Titusville, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 8:15 p.m. at his home, surrounded by his family following an extended illness.

Richard M. Davis
Richard M. Davis

Richard M. Davis, 78, of Chelsea, Mich., formerly of Bradenton, Fla., Belleville, Mich., and Franklin, died June 23, 2021, in Chelsea.

Donald and Donna Jones services

Graveside services for Donald L. Jones and Donna L. Jones, who passed away on May 27, 2021 and July 21, 2020, respectively, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at Plumer Cemetery, Cornplanter Township.