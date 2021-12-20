Byrd Wyncoupe Runyan Jr., 84, of Knox, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at his home after a short battle with COVID-19.
Born on Jan. 30, 1937, in Knox, Byrd was the son of the late Byrd and Vivian Isabel (McElhattan) Runyan.
Charles L. "Charlie" Burk, 79, of Franklin, died peacefully, with family by his side, at 6:48 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in his home.
Christopher L. Burns, 47, of Oil City, passed away on Friday Dec. 17, 2021, at his home. Among survivors are his sister, Amanda McClelland; and his brother, Jacob Sweeney.
Joseph L. “Chief” Fitzgerald, 64, of Boyers, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at his residence of natural causes. He was a well-known firefighter and skilled in emergency medical services.
Richard A. “Dick” Adams, 85, of Rimersburg, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at McKinley Heath Center in Brookville.
Steven A. Bryan, 57, of Oil City, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at his home.
Erlinda E. “Linda” Thompson, 77, of Cranberry, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 17, 2021.
Darrell Duane Heffernan, 82, of Franklin, died peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station, with his daughter by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.
Jan D. McLaughlin, 65, of Hermitage, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at UPMC Jameson, New Castle.
Thomas Lee Bickel, of Polk, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at AHN Grove City.
Ray Ellsworth Nelson Sr., 80, of Kennerdell, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
Virginia J. Matthews, 82, of St. Petersburg, passed away Thursday morning, Dec. 16, 2021 at Clarview Nursing Home in Sligo.
William “Bill” Walter Attleberger, Jr., age 49, of Franklin, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, surrounded by his family, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca after a period of declining health from heart issues.
Dorothy A. Kingsley Stalker (Rankin), 83, a former resident of the Emlenton/Eau Claire area passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, while on hospice at The Orchards of East Liverpool.
Charlotte “Joyce” Dorothy Sherman, age 83, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Karen Ann (Covington) Hoover, 62, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at her home in Franklin, after a courageous six and a half year battle with cancer.
Jason James Monarch, 46, died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
Bernadine L. Doyle, 79, of Utica, passed away Wednesday Dec. 15, 2021, at UPMC Northwest.
Orville L. Gadsby, 88 of Polk, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at his grandson, Aaron’s home in Northampton.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete
Margaret M. “Peg” Shuffstall, 64, of Seneca, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following complications of Covid.
Margaret “Marge” Helzel Gough, 82, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday night, Dec. 15, 2021, at LECOM Presque Isle.
V. Dewayne Doutt, 91, of Polk, passed away Saturday, Dec 14, 2021, at UPMC Northwest.
Thomas F. Siegel, 67, of Tionesta passed away unexpectedly Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.
Bonnie Gail Reese Lucas, 74, of Polk passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at AHN Grove City.
Greg Brazel, 32, was unexpectedly called home too soon Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Cecelia Antonia Johnson (Ciamarra),of Shippenville (Marianne Estates), PA died Sunday, December 12, 2021 at UPMC Seneca following an illness.
Margaret A. “Peg” (Collett) Emrick, 87, of Clarion, formerly of Elk City, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, of natural causes.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incorrect.
Dr. Richard Burkholder, age 89, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Erie. Richard was the son of the late Gertrude and Cyreld Burkholder.
Francis E. Baughman Sr., 81, of Shippenville went home to be with his heavenly father on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at UPMC Northwest after a brief illness.
Robert J. “Bob” Douglass was called to Heaven at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Leigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. He died of of natural causes with family at his bedside. Bob was 74 years young at the time of his death.
Bonnie Ann Lieberum, 67, of Chestnut Ridge Road, Emlenton, Richland Township, Clarion County, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly Monday morning, Dec. 13, 2021, at her home.
Joseph G. Skelly, 86, of New Cumberland, died peacefully Saturday, December 11, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. Joe lived a full life dedicated to helping others and was cherished by many.
Jonathon E. Kudrick, 55, of Athens, Ga., died suddenly, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, due to a genetic heart condition.
Rose M. Adams of Cranberry went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 with her family by her side.
Chavaree Blauser, 76, of Oil City, died peacefully, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Thomas James “Jim” Best, 66, of Boardman, OH, formerly of Lincoln Park, MI and West Freedom, Perry Township, Clarion County, went to be with the Lord Sunday evening, Dec. 12, 2021, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.
Claradean “Dean” Stiglitz, 96, passed from this life Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, from complications of Covid, despite being vaccinated and having had a booster.
