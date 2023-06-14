Caleb Andrew Kiely

William (Bill) C. Greenlee Sr., 67, a resident of Franklin (Victory Heights), died peacefully at 12:06 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023 at UPMC Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health, with his family by his side.
David R. FitzGerald, 78, a resident of Grove City, and former well-known Franklin area funeral director, died Thursday, June 1, 2023 shortly after his arrival at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, OH, of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident earlier in the day.
Mary Jane Mullen, 86, of Nickelville, Route 38, Emlenton, Richland Twp., Venango County, went to be with the Lord while in the company of her loving family, late Wednesday evening May 31, 2023 at home.