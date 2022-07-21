Carl E. “Ted” Townsend passed away on July 16, 2022. He was born April 8, 1930 in Oil City, the son of the late Carl H. Townsend and Jean L. Townsend.
He graduated in 1948 from Oil City High School where his varsity team memberships included football, wrestling, and gymnastics along with acapella choir and chorus. He graduated from Ohio University in 1953 with a B.S. in commerce and completed U.S. Air Force R.O.T.C. Ted was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity and the Delta Sigma Pi National Commerce Fraternity.
