Carl L. Over, 84, of 423 Tintown Road Sligo (Curllsville) passed away at 7:45 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Born Aug. 27, 1934, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, he was the son of Harold and Arveda Elder Over.
Carl was a mechanic at the former Owens-Illinois glass plant in Clarion for 35 years.
He was married on Sept. 2, 1956, to Patricia Heller Over, and she preceded him in death in 2004.
Carl was a veteran of the United States Army serving during peacetime. He attended Monroe Chapel Methodist Church near Reidsburg and was a member of the Clarion Lodge No. 277 F&AM.
He enjoyed hobby farming and hunting.
Carl is survived by two sons, Denny Over and Keith Over, both of Sligo; one granddaughter, Keanna Over; one sister, Doris Dode Over of Sligo; and a special friend, Kaye Courson.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Gladys Taylor, Louise Kifer and Thelma Benn; and four brothers, Don, Ron, Vern and Glen (Windy) Over.
The Varner Funeral Home in Sligo is in charge of arrangements.
All services will be private.
Interment will be in the Churchville Cemetery near Curllsville.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, 16214. Online condolences at http://www.varnerfuneralhome.com.