Carl Strohmyer

Carl A. Strohmyer, 29, of Shippenville, was born on Aug. 18, 1993 and passed away on Sept. 16, 2022. Carl no longer has to fight to find his happiness. May he now see the light; feel the love and freedom that he so deserves to be surrounded by.

Carl graduated from Keystone Jr./Sr. High School with the class of 2012.

Jessie M. Hoover, age 92 of Lucinda, passed away Tuesday evening, September 20, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Sandra Lee Murdock, 77 of Seneca, died Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at her residence. Born, February 13, 1945 in Oil City, she was the daughter of Richard and Betty Lobaugh Cotterman. She married Olen Murdock on July 25, 2012.

Ronald R. Gessler, 85, a resident of 425 Gilfillan Street, Franklin died peacefully at 8:20 PM Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 in UPMC-Northwest, Seneca, following a period of declining health.

Cheryl E. Wolozyn, 74, formerly of Oil City, passed away on Sept. 19, 2022 in Garner, NC.

Carl Paul Redick, 65, of Longview, Texas, passed peacefully at home on Saturday, September 17, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones.

Carmella (DeSanto) Dunkerley, 86, originally from the Clarion and Oil City areas, died at Eagleview Landing Retirement Community in Exton, PA, on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Ann M. Moodie, 95, of Franklin passed away on September 9, 2022 at Sugar Creek Station.

James R. Barnes, 83, of Franklin passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 surrounded by his family.

Gordon “Gordy” Myers, 79, of Luray, Va. (Formerly of Green Springs, Ohio) passed away on Sept. 14, 2022 following a long battle with kidney disease.

Elizabeth Ann Snyder, known by all as Betty, was born on Oct. 21, 1933 in Sparta, Wisconsin to Philip and LaVanche Murphy. She died of natural causes at the age of 88 on Sept. 16, 2022 in her home in Emlenton with her husband, sons, daughters and their spouses at her bedside.

Joseph J. Hollabaugh, 94, of Titusville, passed away Sunday afternoon Sept. 18, 2022 at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville.

Gerald William McClellan III (Tank, Willie, Will), age 29, unexpectedly passed away July 22, 2022 in Oil City.

Lester “Champ” G. Graham Jr., 71, of Polk, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at his residence after a period of declining health.

Michael Edward “Mike” Weckerly, 43, of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 unexpectedly in North Carolina.

Nicholas D. Mitchell, age 71, of Knox, formerly of New Kensington and Kittanning, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday evening, Sept. 18, 2022, with his family by his side.

James “Jim” Paul Exley, 85, of Franklin, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in the early morning hours at Sugar Creek Station.

Donald R. Wightman, 85, a resident of 1162 Otter St., Franklin, died peacefully at 8:36 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 in his home with his wife by his side.

Doris L. Goodman, 62, of Rimersburg, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville, Tenn.

Linda F. Silvis, 55, of Seneca, passed away Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at her home after a valiant fight.

James Bruce McGinnis, age 88, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2022, at 5:14 a.m. at the Caring Place in Franklin.

Joseph R. Neeley Sr., 80, of Cooperstown, Pennsylvania, went to his Lord on Thursday Sept. 15, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Mary Agnes Mortimer, 94, of Oil City, Pennsylvania, a true definition of love and grace, took her final bow Thursday Sept. 15, 2022 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City, Pennsylvania.

Jeffrey L. Wagner, age 60, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Tionesta, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, September 15, 2022. He was born March 1, 1962 in Clarion, Pennsylvania, son of the late Delbert and Rita (Heasley) Wagner.

Joan M. Schick, age 85, peacefully passed away, surrounded by family, on Thursday evening, September 15, 2022 at Passavant Hospital following a short decline in health.

Steven James Rembold, Retired Police Lieutenant, 52, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday night, Sept. 14, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous 2½-year battle with cancer.

Gloria Spanedda, age 93, of Seminole, Armstrong County, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, with her family by her side at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning. She was a resident of Seminole her entire life.

Walter E. Kenley, 77, of Marienville, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, while at Allegheny General Hospital following a decline in health.

Bruce D. Rodgers, 88, of Franklin, passed away at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station.

Vickie McBride, 65, of Kennerdell passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones at her beloved home on the river.