Carol A. Mays, 78, of Clarion, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, Jan. 9, 2022, at her home.
She was born on Dec. 25, 1943, in Clarion, a daughter of the late Arvon and Margaret “Peggy” Erwin McKisson.
Audine Mae “Dean” Ehrhart, 83, of Venus passed away on Sunday evening, Jan. 9, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
On Monday, Jan 10, 2022, Arthur E. Yingling Sr. entered heaven. He peacefully passed away in his sleep at the Southwoods assisted living facility in Titusville.
Mary Diane Chambers, 67, of Emlenton, passed away at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital on Dec. 26, 2021.
Carol A. Pikna, 78, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Roger Douglas Jenkins, 74, of Franklin passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
Gloria A. Fenton, 94, of Titusville, passed away Friday morning Jan. 7, 2022, at Southwoods Assisted Living Community.
Katheryn Linehan Ritchie (nee Linehan) passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
Norma Jane Miller, 95, of Rimersburg, passed away on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at her home.
Melvin S. Yori, 53, of Parker, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.
Kathy L. Deible, 82, of Knox, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin, due to complications of a stroke.
John A. Burgdorfer, 90, of Oil City, passed away Friday evening, Jan. 7, 2022, at Highland Oaks at Water Run in Clarion.
Shirley Mae (Bowser) Williamson, 83, of Dayton, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. She was a very active member of Concord Presbyterian Church, where she served in many ways over the years: elder, Sunday school superintendent and teacher. She enjoyed Bible study and bird-…
John S. Walter, 69, of Emlenton, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday evening, Jan. 8, 2022, at his residence.
Linel Grace Renfrew Martin, 83, of Franklin, passed away at 1:50 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Peggy Jean Combs, 91, of Mercer, formerly of Stoneboro, passed away Jan. 7, 2022, at UPMC Farrell.
Mary Jane Towers, 82, of Franklin, passed away at 11:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Lois Audean Slater Neely Higgins, 97, of Sidney Michigan, joined her heavenly Father and loved ones January 4th, 2022.
Harold Ronald Goughler, 88, of Emlenton, passed away at home on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 after a short illness.
Raymond Joseph Guth, 96, of Bradford, passed away in the evening hours of Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Mary Kathleen (McCarthy) Friedel, age 73, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
Marion C. Merryman, 80, of Oil City, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at her home.
Aquilla Ray Sanderford, 80, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital.
Terri Lee (Steiner) Persing, 62, of Corinth, Texas, formerly of Franklin, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
Tracy A. Rhoads, 54 of Emlenton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Butler Hospital.
William H. Clark Jr., 88, of 322 South Martin Street, Titusville, died at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at Titusville Hospital.
Former local resident Marietta “Mimi” Montgomery (née James), 92, passed away on Dec. 30, 2021 in Dunkirk, New York.
Glenn Arden Latshaw, 89, of Cranberry, died peacefully at 5:38 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in UPMC Northwest at Seneca, due to complications of COVID-19.
Donna Jean Kelly, 81, of Austintown Township, Ohio, passed away Saturday Jan. 1, 2022, after a battle with COVID-19.
Dr. Mary M. Timney of Ossining, New York, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
Frank Patterson, 87, of Franklin passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at The Caring Place.
Kenneth Grimm, 86, of Polk, passed away at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Thaddeus E. Mays, 54, of Shippenville, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, surrounded by his loving family, after a long fight with the corona virus.
William W. “Wes” Lauer, 87, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at his home.
Dale E. Detar, 58, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. He is survived by his wife Lisa and son Jordan.
Jane E. McQuaid, 96, of Sandy Lake, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Quality Life Services in Mercer.
Joan Marie Hasley, 63, of Franklin, passed away on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
Richard “Dick” Hawke, 75, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
