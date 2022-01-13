Carol A. Pikna, 78, of Oil City, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Born Aug. 12, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Evelyn Pinkerton Dailey.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Areas of patchy fog early. Rain and snow showers mixed for the afternoon. High 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%..
Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Updated: January 13, 2022 @ 6:41 am
Carol A. Pikna, 78, of Oil City, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Born Aug. 12, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Evelyn Pinkerton Dailey.
Patricia K. Klingler, 57, of Knox passed away on Jan. 11, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.
Homer Dean Merwin, 89, of Terwilliger Rd. Parker, Perryville, passed away early Wednesday morning, Jan. 12, 2022 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Blanche E. Kemmer, 93, of Kingsville, passed away early Wednesday morning, Jan. 12, 2022 at the Brookville Hospital.
Norma Jane Miller, 95, of Rimersburg, passed away on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at her home.
Bonita L. “Bonnie” Rice, 69, of Clarion, passed away early Tuesday morning, Jan. 11, 2022 at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a lengthy illness.
Carol A. Pikna, 78, of Oil City, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Lillian A. Drozdo, 81, of Seneca, went Home to her Lord and Savior Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 11, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
George D. Boyer, 73, of Armstrong Rd., Centerville passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at his residence.
Robert L. Jackson, 81, of Rocky Grove, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at home, with his wife of 57 years and his daughter by his side. For the past five years, he struggled with the effects of pulmonary fibrosis, asbestosis, and COPD.
Rebecca J. Beach, 81, a resident of 119 Wood Road, Franklin, went home to be with the Lord at 5:16 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
Joan G. Strawbridge, 89, of Sugarcreek, passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at UPMC Northwest Hospital.
Gary McFadden, 65, of Oil City, passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.
Dana L. Myers, 64, of Knox, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, after a 14 year battle with lymphoma.
Laura Jean Gesin, 57, of Polk, passed away Monday evening, Jan. 10, 2022, at Polk Center where she has been residing since she was a little girl.
Alfred Kelso, 70, of Brookville passed from this life to the next on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Audine Mae “Dean” Ehrhart, 83, of Venus passed away on Sunday evening, Jan. 9, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
On Monday, Jan 10, 2022, Arthur E. Yingling Sr. entered heaven. He peacefully passed away in his sleep at the Southwoods assisted living facility in Titusville.
Mary Diane Chambers, 67, of Emlenton, passed away at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital on Dec. 26, 2021.
Carol A. Pikna, 78, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Roger Douglas Jenkins, 74, of Franklin passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
Gloria A. Fenton, 94, of Titusville, passed away Friday morning Jan. 7, 2022, at Southwoods Assisted Living Community.
Carol A. Mays, 78, of Clarion, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, Jan. 9, 2022, at her home.
Katheryn Linehan Ritchie (nee Linehan) passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
Norma Jane Miller, 95, of Rimersburg, passed away on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at her home.
Melvin S. Yori, 53, of Parker, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.
Kathy L. Deible, 82, of Knox, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin, due to complications of a stroke.
John A. Burgdorfer, 90, of Oil City, passed away Friday evening, Jan. 7, 2022, at Highland Oaks at Water Run in Clarion.
Shirley Mae (Bowser) Williamson, 83, of Dayton, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. She was a very active member of Concord Presbyterian Church, where she served in many ways over the years: elder, Sunday school superintendent and teacher. She enjoyed Bible study and bird-…
John S. Walter, 69, of Emlenton, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday evening, Jan. 8, 2022, at his residence.
Linel Grace Renfrew Martin, 83, of Franklin, passed away at 1:50 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Peggy Jean Combs, 91, of Mercer, formerly of Stoneboro, passed away Jan. 7, 2022, at UPMC Farrell.
Mary Jane Towers, 82, of Franklin, passed away at 11:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Lois Audean Slater Neely Higgins, 97, of Sidney Michigan, joined her heavenly Father and loved ones January 4th, 2022.
Harold Ronald Goughler, 88, of Emlenton, passed away at home on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 after a short illness.
Raymond Joseph Guth, 96, of Bradford, passed away in the evening hours of Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Mary Kathleen (McCarthy) Friedel, age 73, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
Marion C. Merryman, 80, of Oil City, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at her home.
Aquilla Ray Sanderford, 80, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital.
Terri Lee (Steiner) Persing, 62, of Corinth, Texas, formerly of Franklin, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
Tracy A. Rhoads, 54 of Emlenton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Butler Hospital.
Rocky Grove - 202 Nesbit Street - Inside moving Sale - Fr…
Freezer Beef $3.75 per pound hanging weight, Cut to your …
Apples: Gala, Yellow Delicious, Ida Red, Empire & Jon…
FOUND Beautiful gray cat near Frenchcreek Road (1 mile fr…
Found Large Black dog in Clarion on Jan. 11th.Please cont…
Found set of Honda Keys on Walnut Bend Rd. President Twp.…
2022 1POLK CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING SCHEDULE On be…