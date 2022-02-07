Carol Ann Barr

Carol Ann Barr

Carol Ann Barr, 84, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Oakwood Heights.

Born Jan. 19, 1938, she was a daughter to the late Ernest and Agnus Young Carter.

Joyce Schmader
Obituaries

Joyce Schmader

Joyce’s prayers were finally answered, and she is now reunited in heaven with her husband Ed and brothers and sisters. She passed away at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, after declining health.

Vida G. Murray
Obituaries

Vida G. Murray

Vida G. Murray, 101, of Emlenton, received her angel wings on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, with her loved ones at her side.

Carrie J. Jones
Obituaries

Carrie J. Jones

Carrie J. Jones, 55, of Clarion, passed away Friday evening, Feb. 4, 2022, at Heritage Valley Beaver following a lengthy illness.

Doris I. Kilgore
Obituaries

Doris I. Kilgore

Doris I. Kilgore, 99, formerly of Wesley, passed peacefully in Sugar Creek Station, Franklin, on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

Colonel Craig Chalmers McCall
Obituaries

Colonel Craig Chalmers McCall

Colonel Craig Chalmers McCall, 96, retired from the U.S. Air Force, peacefully departed on his last mission to the Kingdom of Heaven in the early hours of Tuesday, June 7th, 2021, from the Fraser Health Center, Hilton Head Island, S.C. Craig’s loving family was with him by his side.

Obituaries

Jeffrey M. Love

Jeffrey M. Love, 63, of Strattanville, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at his home.

Obituaries

Clara Rose (Primoli) Pozza
Obituaries

Clara Rose (Primoli) Pozza

Clara Rose (Primoli) Pozza, 91, left this world peacefully on Jan. 19, 2022, in her home at The Trousdale Assisted Living Community in Burlingame, Calif.

Otis Darrell Law
Obituaries

Otis Darrell Law

Otis Darrell Law, 66, of Franklin, passed away on the afternoon Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Luke Jeffrey Dye
Obituaries

Luke Jeffrey Dye

Luke Jeffrey Dye, 23, beloved son of Jeffrey and Pamela Dye passed away Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Although he currently resided in Titusville, he grew up in Franklin.

Orphia 'Joyce' Lutz
Obituaries

Orphia 'Joyce' Lutz

Orphia “Joyce” Lutz, 75, of Clarion, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Melissa Brown
Obituaries

Melissa Brown

Melissa Brown, 48, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, while surrounded by her children and brother.

Cody Allan (Lewis) Wolfe
Obituaries

Cody Allan (Lewis) Wolfe

With deep sadness, we announce our son, brother, family member, and friend Cody Allen (Lewis) Wolfe, age 29, passed away at home on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.

Obituaries

Carl E. 'Ed' Berringer

Carl E. "Ed" Berringer, 81, of Hesperia, Calif., formerly of Oil City, passed away Jan. 24, 2022. His survivors include his sister, Charlene Kerstetter of Oil City.

Gail Perry Kinch
Obituaries

Gail Perry Kinch

Gail Perry Kinch passed away Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at her home in Sun City West, Arizona with her loving family by her side after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease and other health problems.

Douglas J Smerkar
Obituaries

Douglas J Smerkar

Douglas J Smerkar, 63, of Fryburg passed away surrounded by his family at home on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

Madeline M. Stevenson
Obituaries

Madeline M. Stevenson

Madeline M. Stevenson, age 90, passed away peacefully with her family and friends by her side on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Seneca.

Sandra L. “Sandy” Himes
Obituaries

Sandra L. “Sandy” Himes

Sandra L. “Sandy” Himes, 78, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, from an extended illness surrounded by her family.

Donald Duane Barr
Obituaries

Donald Duane Barr

Donald Duane Barr, 79, of Oil City, died of natural causes at his home Monday, morning, Jan. 31, 2022.

Randy C. Deitz
Obituaries

Randy C. Deitz

Randy C. Deitz, 49, of Mayport, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early Sunday morning, Jan. 30, 2022, at his home.

Obituaries

Paul L. Bruner Jr.

Paul L. Bruner Jr., 96, of Penn Hills and formerly of Oil City, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

Gary Roy Rankin
Obituaries

Gary Roy Rankin

Gary Roy Rankin, 83, of Rimersburg, Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center, Sligo.

The Rev. William A. Houben Jr.
Obituaries

The Rev. William A. Houben Jr.

The Rev. William A. Houben Jr., 88, of Clarion, went to be with his Lord and Savior, surrounded by his beloved family on Jan. 29, 2022. Bill was the eldest son of William A. Houben Sr. and Agnes M. (Hunt) Houben, of Eldred. He was born in Eldred, McKean County, on May 9, 1933.

Obituaries

Karen J. Shirey

Karen J. Shirey, 74, of Perryville, Parker, passed away early Saturday morning Jan. 29, 2022 at her residence of natural causes.