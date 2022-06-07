Carol “Cricket” L. Cross

On Saturday, June 4, 2022, Sheila Lorraine Flockerzi, age 73, of President Township, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, gained her angel wings and took her place in Heaven, at the end of the Rainbow Bridge, to welcome all of the dogs and cats into Heaven, with treats in both hands.
Mildred Helen “Millie” Teeter, 89, a resident of The Caring Place in Franklin, died there peacefully at 11:38 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, following a period of declining health, with family at her bedside.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Dave on Saturday, June 25, beginning at 1 p.m. at his home at 740 Horn Road, Oil City. Attendees are encouraged to wear anything “camo” as that was Dave’s favorite attire.
Julie A. (Winters) Martz, 34, of Seneca, passed away unexpectedly due to diabetic complications on Monday, May 30, 2022, while enjoying her favorite pastime, camping with her family in Ashtabula, Ohio.
Karen A. Moody Schmader, 60, of Lucinda was welcomed into Jesus’s loving arms on Thursday, June 2, 2022. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home after a seven-year battle with breast cancer.