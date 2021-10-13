Carol D. Dunkle, 74, of Van, died late Sunday night, Oct. 10, 2021, at Oil City Healthcare.
She was born Dec. 29, 1946, in Oil City, the daughter of the late Jake and Vivian (Reilly) Swartz.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Carol D. Dunkle, 74, of Van, died late Sunday night, Oct. 10, 2021, at Oil City Healthcare.
She was born Dec. 29, 1946, in Oil City, the daughter of the late Jake and Vivian (Reilly) Swartz.
Alice Mary Engel, of Oil City, dedicated her life to taking care of others as a certified nursing assistant, most recently with U.C.I.P. Alice died unexpectedly in her sleep of cardiac complications on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the age of 61.
Carol D. Dunkle, 74, of Van, died late Sunday night, Oct. 10, 2021, at Oil City Healthcare.
Jessica A. Judy Davis, 42, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Lucinda, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at the UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh after a long, courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Professor Ronald C. Shumaker, Ph.D., 81, died at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Oct. 05, 2021.
Darlene S. Walker, 76, of Westminster, S.C., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Medical University of South Carolina.
Lori L. Gates, 71, of Knox, left this world to be reunited in Heaven with her husband on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.
Joyce M. Neider, 87, a resident of 1220 Chestnut Street, Franklin died peacefully at 5:34 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in UPMC Northwest in Seneca, as a result of complications due to COVID-19.
Mona Fox, 66, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Merle E. “Gene” Alden, 71, of Richland Township, Venango County, went Home to the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
On Oct. 4, 2021, Lawrence John Biernesser arrived at the gates of heaven, and was met with the words he has always dreamt of hearing, “Well done my good and faithful servant.”
Eva Ruth Shaffer, 98, of Brookville, died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the McKinley Health Center, Brookville.
Edward J. Sheffer, 77, of Franklin, formerly of West Freedom, Parker, Emlenton area, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Autumn Grove.
Kathryn Wheeling McCarren, 97, of Katy, Texas, and formerly of Franklin, peacefully passed away on Oct. 6, 2021.
Mrs. Doris A. Wheeling, 89, of Titusville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Brooke M. (Wentworth) Brown, age 42, formerly of Franklin, and currently from Athens, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.
Donald Arden Deets, 84, a lifelong resident of Hannaville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
Judith L. Gibbons Spilko, 92, passed away peacefully on Sept. 25, 2021, at VNA Hospice in Vero Beach, Florida. She was surrounded by her family.
Virginia Cottrell, 76, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.
Robert “Bob” C. Woods, 84, of Franklin, passed away, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. He was born on Nov. 28, 1936 in Polk.
David Allan Hollis Sr., 72, of Reynoldsville passed away in his home in the early hours of Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.
Richard H. “Dick” Morrison of Venus passed away at 86 years of age surrounded by family at UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Floyd LeRoy Snyder Jr., 80, of Oil City, died Friday evening, Oct. 8, 2021, at Titusville Healthcare.
Colleen Ann Wiser, 48, of Sligo, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Oct.8, 2021.
Margot K. Johnston, 83, of Oil City, formerly of Seneca, died early Saturday morning, Oct. 9, 2021, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
James R. Slagle Sr., 88, of Summerville, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at his residence.
Charles (Chuck) E. Bigley III, Age 76, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in his home.
Paul E. Rapp Sr., 69, of Tionesta passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
Arthur Lynn Smith, 65, of Knox, passed away on October 8, 2021 at his home.
Donna G. Hetrick, 87, of Brookville died the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at her home following a period of declining health surrounded by her beloved husband and family.
Anna Mae Oliver Wilbert died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Southwoods Assisted Living in Titusville where she had resided since May 2008.
Eleanor Mae Deitz Kurtzhals, 94, of Shippenville, PA, passed away on October 8, 2021, at the home of her daughter, Peggy Wetzel.
Paul Rapp Sr., 69, of Tionesta passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 7, 2021. A complete obituary will follow.
Margaret L. “Peg” Fitzgerald, 71, of Harrisville, formerly of Boyers, passed away early Friday morning, Oct. 8, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.
Charles “Charley” Joe Bean, 65, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly in the morning hours of Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, on his farm.
DeWayne F. Shorts, 94, a well-known member of the Cooperstown community, passed away peacefully in the early evening in the comforts of his own home, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
Willie Mae Lockhart, 83, of Franklin, passed away in her home on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in the early hours of the morning surrounded by her family.
Melvin Eugene “Gene” Kifer, 73, of Clarion, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Anna Mae Oliver Wilbert, 96, a resident of Southwoods Assisted Living, and formerly of Oil City, passed away Thursday Oct. 7, 2021.
Martha A. Caldwell, 96, formerly of Oil City and Washington, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Phoebe Berks Health Care Center, Wernersville. She is the wife of the late Seymour Caldwell, who was a Franklin resident.
Eileen Swyers Henry, 83, of Strattanville was greeted at the gates of heaven on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, by her loved ones following a sudden illness.
Food Auction @ Oil City Moose #78 - Oct. 17th, 2pm. Doors…
Hiring Full Time Chef & Part-time Servers, Bartenders…
JANITORIAL position in Clarion area. 2 hours per evening …
Apples: Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Gala, Cortland, Yellow Deli…
Fall Apples. Cortland, Yellow Delicious, Gala, Crispens, …
-Petersheim’s- HoneyCrisp, Cortland, McIntosh & other…
The Family of Donald L. Johnson of Franklin, PA would lik…
5 yr. old Chocolate Lab mix with green collar. Harriot Av…