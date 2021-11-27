Carol L. Fair, 51, of Erie, formerly of West Freedom, Parker, passed away Wednesday morning Nov. 24, 2021, at Pleasant Ridge Manor in Girard after a year-long battle with cancer.
Carol’s love was that of her family, fiancé, and her horses. She won many ribbons showing the horses for Rockdale Farm Percherons in Butler. You would be hard pressed to ever see Carol without a smile on her face. She lit up the room no matter where she was.
Mary Frances Welsh Shoup of Williamsburg, Clarion County, was born on Nov. 8, 1946, in Oil City to the late Bob and Eula Harrison Welsh. She departed this life, after a brief illness, on Tuesday, Nov. 23rd, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her mother and father…
Mary Louise Plyler, 93, of Oil City, passed away Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. She fell at her home, causing her to lose her independence and had resided at Autumn Grove Nursing Home in Harrisville since Sept. 21.
This book — “Tough Times Never Last, But Tough People Do” by Dr. Robert H. Schuller — graced the coffee table of the Siegfried household for many years. If Robert “Bob” Siegfried had been a book title, this was it.
Helen Deeter, 78, of Utica, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at UPMC Northwest. She was born in Franklin on May 22, 1943; a daughter of James and Helen Minnick Owens. Helen graduated from Franklin High School in 1960 and then earned her LPN license at Oil City Hospital.