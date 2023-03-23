What words come to mind when we think of our mom, Carol L. Grove (Hyer, Beggs).
First and foremost, Mom. She loved being a mom, it was her primary identity and something she took great pride in. With life’s ups and downs and the challenges thrown her way, she was steadfast in her devotion and love of her family.
Sara Louise (Stadler) Wareham, 91 of Sandy Lake, passed away on March 16, 2023 at Orchard Manor in Grove City. Sara was born on June 26, 1931 in Meadville to the late Harry and Florence (Vincent) Stadler. She grew up in Utica until the age of 11 then her family moved to Meadville. She was a …
Mary M. Wiant, age 83 of Sligo and formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday evening, March 15, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo following a period of declining health.