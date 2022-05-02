Carol L. Harris, 75, of Oil City, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station.
Born July 18, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Dorothy Hayworth Kelly.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Carol L. Harris, 75, of Oil City, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station.
Born July 18, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Dorothy Hayworth Kelly.
Ina Edna “Eddie” Stricker, 85, of Emlenton, went to be with her Lord and Savior early Saturday morning, April 30, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Debra Ellen Wenner, 62, of Clarion, formerly of Oil City, passed away on April 26, 2022.
Carol L. Harris, 75, of Oil City, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station.
Arnold L. “Jake” Mays, 79, of Oil City, died peacefully on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at UPMC Northwest, surrounded by family.
Alice May Fulton, age 80 of Shippenville, passed away unexpectedly due to natural causes on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Allegheny Health Network-Wexford Hospital.
George E. Reed, 78, of Titusville passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Meadville Medical Center.
Genevieve E. Hovis, 93, of Sugar Creek Station formerly of Kennerdell, went to her heavenly home Friday, April 29, 2022.
Doris Mae “Patty” Adams Hufnagel, 88, of Franklin, passed away at 2:27 a.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, at her residence.
Arlene M. Welms, 77, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Collins Hospice House.
Daniel S. Boehme Sr., 72, of Tionesta, formerly of Munhall, Pennsylvania away unexpectedly on Friday, April 29, 2022, with some of his family by his side.
Sandra L. Knight, 84, of New Castle, formerly of Oil City, went Home to her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 29, 2022.
Robert Owens, Jr., 79, of Kennerdell, died April 1, 2022.
Beulah Mae Ferringer Krepp, 84, of Franklin passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.
Mary Kay Powley, 89, of Franklin, died peacefully Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Caring Place in Franklin following a period of declining health.
James E. “Jim” Corbin, 64, of Titusville, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie after an extended illness.
Mary Lee “Nancy” Young, 79, of Rimersburg, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, at her home.
Victor J. Troese, 75, of Kittanning, formerly of Clarion, passed away Wednesday evening, April 27, 2022, at the Kittanning Care Center where he has been residing for a few years.
Marianne Hamilton, 91, of Oil City, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, after a short illness.
Doris J. (Switzer) Fair of Parker, known as Jeannie to some, passed away Wednesday, April 27th, 2022, surrounded by her family, from complications of a 10-year battle with breast cancer. She fought fiercely right up to the end.
Louis D. Foster, of Franklin passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, with his family by his side. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and was 89 years old.
It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Todd Spence of Brookville, formerly of Brockway, on Tuesday, April 26 2022. He was lifted into the eternal world in the arms of his friends and family members who departed before him.
Karen S. O’Day, 57, of Knox, formerly of Venus passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside after a sudden illness.
Mark Thomas Johnson, 61, passed away on April 5, 2022, at INOVA Fairfax hospital surrounded by his family.
Sandra A. Mullen, 79, of Spartansburg, passed away peacefully April 25, 2022, at home with her family following a lengthy illness.
John A. “Jack” Gatesman, 95, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, in his home at Green Ridge Village, Newville, while enjoying the company of his wife Jean and visiting family members.
With great sadness to those left behind, we lost our friend, sister, and daughter, Deanna Linnell Miller, on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Isabelle E. Burneisen, 100, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Barry “Scott” Stewart, 63, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly at his home Sunday morning, April 24, 2022.
Ethel L. (Cook) Reynolds, 104, of Brookville, died Saturday, April 23, 2022, after a very short stay with Brookside Senior Living in Brookville.
Paul J. Swartzfager, 85, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, at his home.
Robert T. Sutley, 72, of Dempseytown, passed away unexpectedly at his home early Sunday morning, April 24, 2022.
Terry “Ted” Eugene McGarrity, 66, of Tionesta and formerly of New Bethlehem, went to be with the Lord on Saturday evening, April 23, 2022, following an extended illness at the Clarion Hospital surrounded by his family.
Marianne M. Hamilton, 91, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Thomas G. McFarland, 79, of Harrisville passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Caring Place.
Ruth Anne “Ruthie” Day Cross Crenshaw, 84, from Madison, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Florida.
William H. “Bud” “Bill” Curran, 79, of Emlenton, Richland Township, died Saturday morning, April 23, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a brief illness.
A memorial service will be held for Scott A. Salser, of Indiana and formerly of Knox, at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 30, at the Knox United Methodist Church, 9729 State Route 338, Knox. Reverend Wade Barto will officiate over the service.
A memorial service and luncheon for Gwendolyn Marie Best, age 96, of Knox, who passed away on Feb. 22, 2022, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 30, at the St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 937 Twin Church Road, Knox.
Robert W. “Bob, Skeeter, Doc” Daugherty , 87, of Victory Heights died at home, peacefully in his sleep, on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Charlotte Maxine Foster, 87, formerly of Franklin, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, at her home in DuBois surrounded by her family.
Annual Multi Family Sale - 1907 Kaber Road between Pine C…
Knox - 1352 Ninevah Road - First Time Sale - May 6-7, 9-5…
FOUND dog, black & tan hound on 4/24, along S. 5th Av…
NOTICE: Wanted to buy Cast Iron Cookware, Griswold, etc.C…
HUGE supply of used monitors, printers and computers on s…
Used Appliances Whirlpool gas dryer $195. Whirlpool gas d…
Large folding tables - round and rectangular, and metal c…