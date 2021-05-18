Carol Lorraine Lindeman, of Venus (Pinegrove Township), died Friday afternoon, May 14, 2021, at the Collins Hospice House in Rocky Grove.
She was born Feb. 13, 1938, in Cumberland, Maryland to the late Mary E. Boyer.
Janet F. Rose DeHart, 86, of Emlenton, passed away early Sunday morning May 16, 2021, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo following a period of declining health.
Wanda Lea Greenawalt, age 70, of Rimersburg, passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, May 13, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Darwin "Shane" Koch, 55, of Carterville, Illinois, lost a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, May 14, 2021.
David J. McCloskey, age 67, of Allison Park (West Deer Township), formerly of Clarion, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, due to complications from a fall at his home.
Blake Reed, 79 of Grove City, formerly of Toby Township, Clarion County, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021.
Robert E. Reitz Jr., 57, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at his home in Shippenville following a sudden illness.
Carolyn Eleanor (Applequist) Turk, age 90, of Oil City, died at 9:45 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at SouthWoods Assisted Living in Titusville.
Ellen Jean Amsler, 88 of Knox, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
A celebration of life/memorial service for Randy Barr will be held Sunday, May 23rd at Oil Creek Campground from noon to 5 p.m. Food and drinks will be provided and people may bring a dish to share.
Janet L. Hamm Logan, age 72, of New Bethlehem, passed away Friday morning May 14, 2021, at her home following a sudden illness.
Shirley A. Snyder, of Sandy Lake, passed away peacefully with her children by her side at the Greystone Country Estates, Fredonia at 5:35 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021. She was 86.
Miriam E. (Mim) Steiner, 84, of Lucinda, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Nancy M. Cooper Wilk, 72, of Parker, passed away early Friday morning, May 14, 2021, at her residence of natural causes.
Ethel L. "Raine" Young, 57, a resident of 724 Baker Hill Road, Jackson Township, died peacefully at 8:31 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, surrounded by her loving family, following an extended illness.
Barbara Freeman, 78 of Grove City passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her home on Friday, May 14, 2021.
Robert Martin Wareham, age 85, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly at his home due to natural causes on Thursday morning, May 13, 2021.
Russell E. Young, 69, of Seneca, died at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Pittsburgh following a period of declining health. He was a dialysis patient for the last eight years.
Craig A. Brinker, 66, of Sligo, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital.
Ronald E. Snyder, 77, formerly of Polk, died Dec. 23, 2020, at his home in Philadelphia.
Emil E. Flinchbaugh, age 88, of Oil City, passed away at Portage Medical Center in Ravenna, Ohio on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
Nancy Lee Kovalchik, 85, of Franklin, formerly of the Youngstown, Ohio area, passed away early Thursday morning, May 13, 2021, at her residence.
Lorna Sue Beichner, 78, of Shippenville, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021 after a short illness.
Richard N. Beightol Jr., 56, a resident of 1421 Liberty St., Franklin, died peacefully of natural causes Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in his home.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Emil E. Flinchbaugh, 88, of Oil City, died Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Portage Medical Center in Ravenna, Ohio.
Richard Earl Girty, 60, passed away at his residence in Oil City on Friday, May 7, 2021.
Sherry Lynn (Forsythe) Johnson, 71, of Brookville, passed away during the evening hours of Monday, May 10, 2021, while in her own home.
Mary Catherine Stevenson Schierberl passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the age of 98. Mary was a resident at Highland Oaks-Water Run Landing in Clarion at the time of her death.
A memorial service for Darl Franklin Kunselman, 80, of Oak Ridge, who passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, will be held on Saturday, May 22, at 2 p.m. at Trinity Hall, 2601 Brookville St., Fairmount City, with the Rev Thaddeus Taylor officiating.
Please join us as we celebrate the life of Mary A. Maul of Franklin from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 15th at The Cooperstown United Methodist Church.
Craig J. McMahan, 88, of Clarion, passed away Friday afternoon, Feb. 19, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Joyce A. Morrison, 77, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, following her courageous fight with pancreatic cancer. Born on Feb. 28, 1944, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Loretta Gilmore Dempsey.
Carl C. Rowe, 95, of Knox passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center following a brief illness.
Debra J. (Shoup) Summerville, 65, of 388 E. State St. Knox, passed away Monday May 10, 2021, at her home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday in St. Joseph Church, Oil City for Thomas L. Callahan, 87, formerly of Oil City.
