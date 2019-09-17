Carole Biletnikoff, 76, of Clarion, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Penn Highlands Hospital in Dubois.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time, and a complete obituary will be published Wednesday in The Derrick.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Carole Biletnikoff, 76, of Clarion, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Penn Highlands Hospital in Dubois.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time, and a complete obituary will be published Wednesday in The Derrick.