Carole E. “Sis” Myers, age 82, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 28, 2023.
Born in Oil City, on Oct. 28, 1940, she was a daughter to the late Albert F. Myers and Grace A. Greenawalt Myers.
Richard H. Ridgway, 94, of Hydetown passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at his residence.
Vernon “Lee” Baker, 82 of Carlton, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at his residence following an extended illness.
Justin Eric Miller, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly on April 5, 2023 at the age of 33.
James C. Hays passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital due to a heart attack following gastrointestinal complications. Jim was born May 5, 1933 and lived in Polk all his life but loved traveling, having visited 49 states and Canada.
Shirley E. Schoonover, 87, of Oil City, died on Wednesday evening, April 26, 2023, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by her loving family.
Jolene F. Miller, 84, of Union City and formerly of Franklin, passed away on April 26, 2023 at AHN St. Vincent, Erie, surrounded by her family.
James H. Marshall, 78, of Franklin, a well-known former Franklin Police Officer and Franklin City Council member passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family on April 26, 2023.
Tammy Sue O’Neil Metts, 60, of Lake Lucy Rd., Tionesta, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Wednesday afternoon, April 26, 2023 at her home.
Joseph A. “Joe” Daley passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in Franklin, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. He was 50 years old.
Mary Ann Kendrick, 91, of Franklin, passed away at The Caring Place on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 after a period of declining health.
Rosalind Mae “Roz” Wagner, age 78 of Clarion, passed away early Tuesday morning, April 25, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Gary J. “Beetle Bailey” Bailey, 79, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home early Monday morning, April 24, 2023.
Arlene O. Croscutt Rigby, 80 of Pleasantville made her final journey home on April 25 surrounded by her loving family.
Michael H. Eakin, 68, of Franklin, passed away at his residence surrounded by his family early Tuesday morning, April 25, 2023.
Melanie Ann Lowrey, 80, of Foxburg, passed away in the comfort of her home on Tuesday morning, April 25, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Nancy L. (Yoder) McNaughton, 81, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023.
Matthew “Matt” Mark Watson, 71, of Franklin, passed peacefully on Thursday morning, April 20, 2023, with loving family by his side.
James Leroy Miller (Jim, Uncle Jimmy), surrounded by his family was called by God to his eternal home on April 20, 2023.
A celebration of the life of Bob Phenicie is planned for Saturday, May 6 at 3 p.m.
Daniel D. Brown, 69, of Rimersburg, died on Saturday April 22, 2023 in Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Kimberly P. Sines, 67, of Oil City, passed away Saturday April 22, 2023 in the ER at UPMC Northwest.
Nancy K. Shaw, 76, of Titusville, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.
Billie Jean Krepps, 70, of Chapmanville, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023, at her residence following a brief illness.
Paul E. Sloss, 81, a resident of 142 Grant Street, Franklin died peacefully at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca with his wife and family by his side, following a period of declining health.
Danny B. Shields, 71, of Franklin, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Friday afternoon, April 21, 2023, following a lengthy battle with his health.
Gerald J. “Jerry” Sleigher, Sr., 82, of Kissinger Mills, went on to be with our Lord and Savior early Saturday morning, April 22, 2023.
Chris Bradley Myers, 68, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly at the Clarion Hospital on April 22, 2023.
Sarah E. Parkes went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 21, 2023.
Elizabeth C. “Betty” Shoup, 89, of Foxburg Road, Parker, Allegheny Township, Butler County, a retired A-C Valley High School English teacher, passed away early Sunday morning, April 23, 2023 at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Calvin E. Noal, 70, of Seneca, died peacefully with his wife by his side on Friday, April 21, 2023, at his home.
Debra J. Andres, 67, formerly of Franklin, died unexpectedly at her home in Lake Wylie, South Carolina, on Feb. 10, 2023.
Melanie Ann Ishman, 48, of Charlotte, NC, passed away in her home of natural causes on April 13, 2023.
Donald Patrick Aaron, 68, of Erie, passed away on Monday afternoon, April 17, 2023 after a short stay at Sarah Reed Senior Living under Hospice care. Don was born on March 17, 1955, as the doctor announced, “Here’s a Patrick for St. Patrick’s Day!”
Nancy Karen Dengel, age 81, of Oil City, earned her wings to meet the ones she loves, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at UPMC Hospital Northwest.
Delilah Grace Karimi-Hosseini, “Boo” “Peanut”, age 14, of Rouseville, died of natural causes on Sunday, April 16, 2023, surrounded by her family.
Maryland K. Atha Brenizer Chambers, 83, of Cochranton died Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her family.
Brenda L. Saylor, 84, of Parker, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Bridgette L. Beinhaur, 44, of Clarion, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, April 19, 2023 at her home following a courageous battle with cancer.
Mary Arlene Nick, age 80, of Lucinda, passed away Tuesday evening, April 18, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at AHN Hospital in Wexford.