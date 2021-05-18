Carolyn Eleanor (Applequist) Turk

Ethel L. "Raine" Young, 57, a resident of 724 Baker Hill Road, Jackson Township, died peacefully at 8:31 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, surrounded by her loving family, following an extended illness.
Russell E. Young, 69, of Seneca, died at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Pittsburgh following a period of declining health. He was a dialysis patient for the last eight years.
A memorial service for Darl Franklin Kunselman, 80, of Oak Ridge, who passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, will be held on Saturday, May 22, at 2 p.m. at Trinity Hall, 2601 Brookville St., Fairmount City, with the Rev Thaddeus Taylor officiating.
Joyce A. Morrison, 77, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, following her courageous fight with pancreatic cancer. Born on Feb. 28, 1944, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Loretta Gilmore Dempsey.