Carolyn Shimmons

Carolyn Shimmons

Carolyn Shimmons passed away peacefully at Brighton Gardens in Atlanta, GA on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Carolyn was born in Erie on June 27, 1936 to Genevieve and Ralph Hayner.

Roger Bruce Martz
Obituaries

Roger Bruce Martz

Roger Bruce Martz passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Carolyn Shimmons
Obituaries

Carolyn Shimmons

Carolyn Shimmons passed away peacefully at Brighton Gardens in Atlanta, GA on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Jeffrey L. 'Jeff' Courson
Obituaries

Jeffrey L. 'Jeff' Courson

Jeffrey L. “Jeff” Courson, 65, of Camden, SC, formerly of Clarion, died early Sunday morning, Dec. 11, 2022 at Karesh Long Term Care & Rehabilitation Center following a long and courageously fought battle with MS.

Lloyd E. Neiswonger
Obituaries

Lloyd E. Neiswonger

Lloyd E. Neiswonger, 87, of New Bethlehem, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday evening, Dec. 12, 2022, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

Obituaries

Carolyn Shimmons

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, Carolyn Shimmons, formerly of Sligo, passed on peacefully at her current home in Atlanta.

Tina Siegel Kean
Obituaries

Tina Siegel Kean

Tina Siegel Kean, 53, of Shippenville passed away on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, after a brief illness.

Stella M. Caccamo
Obituaries

Stella M. Caccamo

Stella M. Caccamo, 101, formerly of Franklin, got her wish of spending Christmas in heaven with her family, slipping away in the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.

Diane Lyn Gibbons
Obituaries

Diane Lyn Gibbons

Diane Lyn Gibbons, age 70, of Horsecreek Road, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Robert R. Clouner, Jr.
Obituaries

Robert R. Clouner, Jr.

Robert R. Clouner Jr., age 65, of Tionesta, died on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Shippenville.

Obituaries

Donald K. Cooper

Donald K. Cooper, age 69, of Oil City, died on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Thomas H. 'Tom' Peterson
Obituaries

Thomas H. 'Tom' Peterson

Thomas H. “Tom” Peterson, 79, of Astral Rd., Franklin, Cranberry Township, passed away Friday night, Dec. 9, 2022 at the Lakes at Jefferson Care Home, near Mercer.

Amy Jo Hale
Obituaries

Amy Jo Hale

Amy Jo Hale, 56, of Tionesta, died at her home early Saturday morning, Dec. 10, 2022, surrounded by loved ones following a courageous battle with cancer.

David E. Schnell
Obituaries

David E. Schnell

David E. Schnell, 67, of Eldorado, Parker, Pa. passed away late Thursday evening (12-08-22) at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a courageous year-long battle with cancer.

Karl Robert Johnston
Obituaries

Karl Robert Johnston

Karl Robert Johnston, age 55 of Knox, passed away Saturday evening, Dec. 10, 2022, at his parents’ home after a short battle with cancer.

Donald J. Curran
Obituaries

Donald J. Curran

Donald J. Curran, 96, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 in Buffalo, NY. He was born on September 15, 1926 in Buffalo; son of the late William P. and Elizabeth (Fitzgerald) Curran. Don was married for 51 years to the former Genevieve “Gen” Boudreau who died on Ja…

Donald Emil Rowe
Obituaries

Donald Emil Rowe

Donald Emil Rowe departed this earth Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7, 2022, to take part in God’s heavenly choir.

Donna (Hoover) Carl
Obituaries

Donna (Hoover) Carl

Donna (Hoover) Carl from Atlantic, Pa., died peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at the age of 72 at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville.

Donald Stinebiser
Obituaries

Donald Stinebiser

Donald Stinebiser, 90, of Marienville, died late Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6, 2022, at his home following a period of declining health.

Meryle R. Aylesworth
Obituaries

Meryle R. Aylesworth

Meryle R. Aylesworth, 91, of Franklin passed away early Wednesday morning, Dec. 7, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Coral E. Fox
Obituaries

Coral E. Fox

Coral E. Fox, 88, a resident of Oakwood Heights in Oil City, died peacefully there at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

Sandra E. 'Soni' Houser
Obituaries

Sandra E. 'Soni' Houser

Sandra E. “Soni” Houser, 88, a well-known Franklin resident, passed away at her residence at 10:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.

John K. 'Big John' Mullen
Obituaries

John K. 'Big John' Mullen

John K. “Big John” Mullen, 59, of Emlenton, passed away Monday evening, Dec. 5, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, following a brief illness.

Thomas Robert Criner
Obituaries

Thomas Robert Criner

Thomas Robert Criner, 79, of Rimersburg, passed into eternal life on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh as a result of a fall from a tree stand.

Joyce A. Maitland
Obituaries

Joyce A. Maitland

Joyce A. Maitland, loving wife, mother, and resident of Kossuth, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the age of 80.

Obituaries

Robert L. 'Bob' Jackson

Robert L. “Bob” Jackson, age 86, of Knox, passed away Monday morning, Dec. 5, 2022, at his home following an illness.

Lorraine I. Harrah
Obituaries

Lorraine I. Harrah

Lorraine I. Harrah, 78, of Seneca, died unexpectedly of natural causes at her home on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.