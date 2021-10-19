Carrie R. Collins, 39, of Sugar Grove, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, following a lengthy illness.
Carrie was born May 31, 1982, in Oil City, the daughter of Robert Tarr and his wife Linda of Venus, and Joyce Mathias Harris and her husband James of Langdon, Kan. Carrie was a 2000 graduate of the Franklin Area High School, and then obtained a bachelor of fine arts degree from Edinboro University. Carrie was a graphic designer and also worked for Bearcat Oil Company of Sugar Grove. She enjoyed design contests, stargazing, campfires, and especially enjoyed her seven-year-old son Dalton, as well as the rest of her family. Carrie will be forever remembered as a loving wife, mother, daughter, and friend.
A celebration of life for Michael “Mike” Fedorek of Oil City, will be held Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Polish National Alliance located at 410 Seneca St., Oil City. Mike passed away Aug. 20, 2021, and he was president of the Polish National Alliance for 16 years.
Francis I. “Pete” Scott, age 87, of Endeavor, Pa., went to the Lord’s Care on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Titusville Hospital, Titusville, Pa. He was born Sept. 20, 1934 in Tionesta, Pa., son of the late Walter and Ruth (Kiffer) Scott Jr.
Alice Mary Engel, of Oil City, dedicated her life to taking care of others as a certified nursing assistant, most recently with U.C.I.P. Alice died unexpectedly in her sleep of cardiac complications on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the age of 61.
Jessica A. Judy Davis, 42, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Lucinda, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at the UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh after a long, courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.