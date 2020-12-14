On Nov. 25, 2020, Catherine Anderton Weiser Francisco, originally of Oil City, passed away after a long battle with cancer. She was greeted with open arms by her husband, Lyle Fransisco.
Cathy was born Dec. 11th, 1953. She was the daughter of George and Pat Anderton of Oil City, where she was born and raised along with her three sisters and four brothers. Catherine had three children: Roberta, James, and Jennifer; and three stepchildren: Bill, Sherry, and Danielle. She also had 15 grandchildren along with ten great-grandchildren.
Lawrence H. "Dunk" Dunkerley, 74, a well-known, and well loved resident of 131 First St., Utica, died peacefully at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in the Meadville Medical Center, with his loving family by his side, following a period of declining health.
Joyce Fredonia Prichard Baum, 85, formerly of Franklin and also a resident of Marion, Ohio, for several years and most recently of Dempseytown, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at her daughter's home in Ohio.