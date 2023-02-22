Catherine “Katie” Reiss Herman passed away peacefully on February 19, 2023.
Katie was welcomed into the world on Jan. 2, 1930 in Pittsburgh by her parents, Joseph and Emma (Wolf) Reiss.
Jerry McMurdy, 82, of Harrisville, died unexpectedly in a car accident the afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Margaret “Peggy” Gibson Fisher joined her husband on Feb. 6, 2023.
Roger Lee Duck, 69, a longtime resident of 818 Buffalo Street, Franklin, died peacefully at noon Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 in his home, surrounded by his loving family, following a brief illness.
Ruth Ann Crawford, 80, of Oil City, passed away at her home Monday night, Feb. 20, 2023 of natural causes.
Sharon Joanne Kunselman, 61, of Mayport, was found deceased on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at her home.
William E. “Bill” Matesich, 85, of Butler and Emlenton, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away at home early Friday morning, Feb. 17, 2023 while in the company of his loving wife.
Rita C. Szymanski, 99, of Janeway St., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday evening (Feb. 19) at her residence.
David Alan Delp, 74, of New Bethlehem, died on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, following an accident at his home.
Dr. Francis “Frank” A. Bruno, born March 18, 1929 in Trabia, Sicily, has died in Rocklin, California on Feb. 12, 2023 at the age of 93.
Lois Marie Miller of Strattanville passed from this life on the evening of Feb. 16, 2023 at the age of 96.
Susan (Soborowski) Hanna, age 60, of Oil City passed away Sunday, Feb. 19 at 6:10 a.m. at UPMC Hamot in Erie, due to complications following a stroke.
Betty Shriver, 91, of Sebring, FL, formally of Titusville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 after a brief illness.
William W. Kapp, 91, of Oil City and formerly of Shippenville passed away Monday Feb. 20, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Leila S. Lynch Peth, age 82 of Lamartine, passed away Friday evening, Feb. 17, 2023 at Premier Washington Health Care in Washington, Pa.
Mary Jane Bucholz, 76, formerly of Dempseytown, passed away Sunday Feb. 19, 2023, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a brief illness.
Theo Jane Maxwell, age 97 of New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
Barbara (Bobbie) Louise (Neeley) Shreffler, 95, formerly of Homestead Campus in Gerry, NY went home to her Lord, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at WCA Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Gregory D. Collins, 74, of Franklin, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at Butler Memorial Hospital following a period of declining health.
Arthur “Bud” Harman began his life at Wolf’s Corners, Clarion County, on June 13, 1930, and he went to his Heavenly rest on Feb. 16, 2023.
Albert “Al” A. Jacks, aged 87, passed away peacefully at his Clarion home on Feb. 16, 2023.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. today (Monday) at the Hile Funeral Home Inc. in Emlenton for Jeffrey M. Crawford, a well-known former Emlenton resident, who passed away Jan. 21, 2023 in Lowell, Indiana.
Alice Marie Askins, 91, of Rocky Grove, was surrounded by her grandchildren as she passed on to a better place on Feb. 18, 2023.
James Allen Rex, 55, of Shippenville, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Feb. 17, 2023 following an extended illness.
Neil S. “Dusty” Kurschinske, 71, of Seneca, died early Friday morning, Feb. 17, 2023 at Canterbury Place in Pittsburgh, following an illness.
Albert “Al” Jacks Jr. passed away Thursday, Feb. 16. A full obituary will run in Monday’s paper.
Margaret Proano, 57, of Titusville passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Floyd J. Baughman, 76, of Oil City, died Thursday Feb. 16, 2023, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie after a brief illness.
Phyllis L. Davis, 88, of Oil City, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday Feb. 15, 2023.
Hilton Leroy Buzard, 84, of Shippenville, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Feb. 16, 2023.
Philip Eugene Rodgers, 63, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 at UPMC Hamot, Erie.
Helen Marie King, 101, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Feb. 14, 2023, at Sugar Creek Station Nursing Home in Franklin.
Karen Rose Hulings, age 73, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Feb. 14, 2023 at her residence.
Robert E. Houston, Jr., age 59, of Tionesta, formerly of New Castle, died on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at the Clarion Hospital in Clarion, following a year-long battle with cancer.
William “Mike” Kelly, 72, of Rocky Grove, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie.
Clifford E. Lake, 85, of Oil City, passed away early Sunday morning, Feb. 12, 2023 at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Dolores R. “Dee” Groves, 82, a current resident of Oil City Healthcare & Rehab Center, a former longtime resident of Colonial Manor in Franklin died peacefully at 12:57 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, with her beloved family by her side.
As a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and son, Todd Pfertsh’s love of family did not end with his death.
Patricia Marie Mortimer, 87, of Rimersburg, passed away Sunday evening, Feb. 12, 2023 at her residence.
Hunter Riley Zang, age 3 months, passed away at home, Saturday Feb. 11, 2023.