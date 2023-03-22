Catherine L. Schrecengost, 80, of Shippenville, passed away at 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital ICU following a brief illness.
She was born on Aug. 21, 1942 in Fryburg, daughter of the late Raymond and Dora Weaver Schrecengost. Cathy was the eldest of nine children. She graduated from North Clarion High School in June of 1960.
Sara Louise (Stadler) Wareham, 91 of Sandy Lake, passed away on March 16, 2023 at Orchard Manor in Grove City. Sara was born on June 26, 1931 in Meadville to the late Harry and Florence (Vincent) Stadler. She grew up in Utica until the age of 11 then her family moved to Meadville. She was a …
Mary M. Wiant, age 83 of Sligo and formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday evening, March 15, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo following a period of declining health.